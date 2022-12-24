From December 22nd to 23rd, the Provincial Party Committee Economic Work Conference was held in Taiyuan.Photo by reporter Liu Tong

From December 22nd to 23rd, the Provincial Party Committee Economic Work Conference was held in Taiyuan. Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the meeting thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the Central Economic Work Conference, summarized the economic work of our province in 2022, and deployed the economic work in 2023. Provincial party secretary Lin Wu attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Lan Fo’an made work arrangements.

The meeting held that this year is an important milestone in the history of the party and the country, and it is also a year of special symbolic significance in the history of Shanxi’s development. The Provincial Party Committee unites and leads the vast number of cadres and masses in the province, resolutely implements the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, adheres to direction guidance and path innovation, and promotes resource-based economic transformation. , making important contributions to ensuring energy security and speeding up the energy revolution; insisting on overall planning and coordination and real-time scheduling, and striving to achieve stability and improvement while grasping the economic operation situation; insisting on reforms to promote transformation and treating both symptoms and root causes, and strive to resolve deep-seated contradictions in development problems; adhere to multiple measures and targeted efforts, positive results have been achieved in epidemic prevention and control, corporate bailout, risk prevention, and production safety; adhere to the people’s supremacy, the priority of people’s livelihood, and promote the people’s sense of gain, happiness, and safety The sense is steadily increasing. These work achievements were achieved under the wise decision-making and strong leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee, and were achieved under the overall response to the complex and severe situation and the impact of multiple unexpected factors. The hard-won achievements are worth cherishing.

The meeting pointed out that 2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is a crucial year for the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan”. work has special significance. The meeting made an in-depth analysis of the situation and tasks facing economic and social development next year, emphasizing that stable expectations and strong confidence should be the key to doing a good job in economic work next year. Epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, more active service and integration into the new development pattern, to maximize the innovation and creativity of the whole society. The overall requirements for next year’s economic work are to follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly implement the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference and the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s investigation and investigation of Shanxi, and adhere to the principle of stability. The general tone of Zhongqiujin’s work is to fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, actively serve and integrate into the new development pattern, focus on promoting high-quality development, better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and better coordinate development and security. Deepen reform and opening up, vigorously boost market confidence, organically combine the implementation of the strategy of expanding domestic demand with deepening supply-side structural reforms, simultaneously promote the “two transformations”, focus on stabilizing growth, employment, and prices, and effectively prevent and resolve Major risks, promote the overall improvement of economic operation, achieve effective improvement in quality and reasonable growth in quantity, and make Shanxi’s contribution to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

The meeting pointed out that to do a good job in next year’s economic work, we must better coordinate the major relationships in all aspects, make a good job, and focus on seven key tasks. The first is to promote the “two transformations” simultaneously. Put digital transformation in an equally important strategic position as industrial transformation, promote the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy, and promote the optimization of the province’s industrial structure, shape reshaping, and quality improvement. Make every effort to ensure the increase in coal production and supply, continue to increase the proportion of advanced coal production capacity, and actively promote the “three transformations” of coal-fired power units, the increase in storage and production of unconventional natural gas, and the construction of new energy projects. Benchmark the “two lines” and do a good job in key tasks such as technological transformation of traditional industries, pollution reduction and carbon reduction, integration and reorganization. Focus on the ten major industrial chains of emerging industries, implement chain building, supplementary chain extension, and strong chain actions, and support professional towns to refine and strengthen leading industries. Anchor the industrial growth target of the development zone, guide the coordinated development of dislocation, and carry out the “three batches” activities in a rolling manner, and continue to build and strengthen the main battlefield of industrial transformation. In accordance with the synergy of the “four modernizations” of digital industrialization, industrial digitalization, data value, and governance digitalization, the ten key projects of digital transformation will be implemented well, and the province’s efforts will be used to accelerate. The second is to accelerate the recovery of consumption and service industries. The service industry is connected to the economy at one end and people’s livelihood at the other end. We must do everything possible to promote the “surface” of various consumer and service industry indicators as soon as possible, and then “completely land” and return to normal levels. Work hard to boost consumer confidence, stimulate consumer demand, and innovate consumption patterns, earnestly implement our province’s strategy of expanding domestic demand, accelerate the resumption of work and production, and the recovery of the service industry and other related policies. And other industries continue to increase their efforts to help companies bail out, take the initiative to tap the potential deeply, and promote the recovery and development of the consumption and service industries as soon as possible, and become the first driving force of economic growth again. The third is to actively expand effective investment. Focusing on the simultaneous promotion of major strategies such as the “two transformations”, the construction of the Taixin Integrated Economic Zone, the ecological protection of the Yellow River Basin, and high-quality development, actively plan and promote a number of major projects, establish and improve the coordination mechanism for major projects, and make full use of various Fiscal and financial policies mobilize the enthusiasm of private investment, accelerate project construction and achieve production and efficiency, and form more physical workloads. The fourth is to focus on promoting urban-rural integration. Taking the construction of “a group of two districts and three circles” as the traction, promote Taiyuan and the other four cities to complement each other’s advantages, share resources, and coordinate development, promote the construction of large counties with high quality, accelerate the promotion of new urbanization, and comprehensively improve the level of coordinated regional development in our province. Comprehensively promote rural revitalization, accelerate the development of premium agriculture, continue to promote the improvement of rural living environment, accelerate the coverage of infrastructure and public services to villages and extend to households, and demonstrate the creation of a number of beautiful and livable villages. Fifth, continue to deepen reform and opening up. Carry out in-depth market entity promotion year activities to promote market entities to expand in quantity, improve quality, increase efficiency, and optimize structure. Continue to deepen the reform of state-owned enterprises, and further promote the three-year action of improving quality and efficiency, and reducing losses. A clear-cut stand is to encourage and support the development and growth of the private economy, and improve the leading cadre contracting system and the normalized enterprise service mechanism. Accelerate the market-based allocation of factors such as land, capital, knowledge, technology, and data, and strive to accelerate integration into the national unified market from all aspects. Focusing on the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, and the Greater Bay Area, we will go global to carry out market-oriented, professional, and open investment promotion, deepen the reform of “decentralization, regulation, and service”, and continuously optimize the business environment. The sixth is to strengthen the support of scientific and educational talents. Deeply implement the strategy of rejuvenating the province through science and education, strengthening the province with talents, and innovation-driven development, accelerate the construction of a laboratory system with diverse levels and complete categories, implement the ten-year plan for basic research and three-year reform of the scientific and technological system, and improve the transformation mechanism of innovative achievements led by enterprises , build and make good use of the “12 major bases” for provincial-university cooperation, strengthen the construction of innovative talent teams, and accelerate the construction of a high-level innovation system. The seventh is to continuously improve people’s livelihood and well-being. Persist in doing our best and doing what we can, and focus on stabilizing employment, promoting income growth, strengthening social security, and ensuring stability, so as to strengthen ecological protection, improve ecological and environmental well-being, and continuously realize the people’s growing yearning for a better life.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to make better use of the institutional advantages of concentrating on major tasks, further decompose tasks for major goals with leading and symbolic significance, and speed up centralized construction of some major projects with strong traction and breakthroughs, implement responsibilities, and strive Attack. Next year, we will focus on the joint promotion of the “4+12” major task goals linked by provinces and cities. The four major task goals of the province are to promote the “five integrations” in the energy field, develop the digital economy against benchmarks, and ensure that “a stream of clean water flows into the city.” “Yellow River” to accelerate the creative transformation and innovative development of the excellent traditional culture of the Three Jin Dynasties; the goals of the 12 major tasks in various cities are: Grid-load-storage integration construction”, Shuozhou “coal-new integration and coal chemical integration construction”, Xinzhou “Xiurong New City and Taixin Digital Valley Construction”, Luliang City “creating a million-ton-hundred-billion-level aluminum and magnesium industry Cluster”, Yangquan City’s “Digital Intelligence New City Construction”, Jinzhong City’s “New Energy Vehicle Cluster Construction and Application Scenario Expansion”, Changzhi City’s “Resource-Based City Transformation and Innovative City Construction”, Jincheng City’s “Manufacturing Digital Transformation Pilot Zone Construction”, Linfen City “Construction of Linfu Industry Integrated Development Pilot Zone”, Yuncheng City “Yellow River Basin Ecological Protection and High-quality Development Demonstration Zone Construction”. Provincial departments must increase support in an all-round way, and cities must strengthen their main responsibilities, use major tasks and goals to guide and gather more new kinetic energy, and open up new space for development.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to uphold and improve the party’s leadership over economic work, and promote the cadres and the masses to unify their thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the provincial party committee. Leading cadres at all levels must take the lead in understanding the spirit of the Central Committee and the actual situation, continuously improve their political quality and professional ability, and make new contributions to the main battlefield of economic construction. It is necessary to boost the work status, continue to maintain a vigorous and promising spirit, continue to maintain the work status of “always rest assured”, and carry out work more actively and efficiently. It is necessary to do a good job of combination and transformation, identify the combination point of the central spirit and Shanxi’s reality, and creatively transform it into specific tasks and work measures of the local department. It is necessary to enhance the overall planning ability, find the optimal solution among multiple choices, achieve a balance point among multiple goals, and maximize work efficiency and development benefits. It is necessary to strengthen economic adjustment, explore the use of fiscal revenue and expenditure, state-owned assets operation, tax cuts and rebates, project investment and other methods, and come up with more effective tricks in cross-cycle, counter-cycle, and long-term adjustments. It is necessary to strengthen the awareness of the bottom line, continue to do a good job in ensuring the delivery of buildings, people’s livelihood, and stability, pay attention to preventing and defusing risks of local small and medium-sized financial institutions and government debt risks, and firmly hold the bottom line of preventing systemic and regional risks. We must persist in hard work, further improve the reasonable error-tolerant and error-correcting mechanism, take responsibility for those in charge, and be responsible for those in charge, so that cadres dare to act, local governments dare to break through, enterprises dare to act, and the masses dare to pioneer.

The meeting made specific arrangements for next year’s economic work. One is to unswervingly promote transformation and development and build a modern industrial system. Twist effective starting points such as the chain length system and professional towns, promote the high-end, intelligent, and green development of the manufacturing industry, and continuously increase the proportion of the manufacturing industry in the national economy. Promote the construction of digital infrastructure, strengthen digital core industries, expand digital convergence application scenarios, and accelerate the pace of digital economic development. The second is to make every effort to ensure energy supply and promote the green transformation of energy. Resolutely complete the task of ensuring energy supply, promote the clean and efficient use of coal, promote the green and low-carbon development of coal power and coal chemical industry, vigorously develop new energy and new energy storage, accelerate the construction of smart mines, and build a new comprehensive energy system. The third is to accelerate the construction of a high-standard market system and improve the development level of the market economy. Improve the basic system of the market economy, significantly relax market access, deepen the market-oriented reform of factors such as land, labor, capital, technology, and data, build a trading platform for unique and advantageous products, make up for the shortcomings of the commodity factor market, and improve modern logistics, quality inspection and testing. and other market infrastructure, and improve the level of regulatory modernization. The fourth is to carry out in-depth activities to improve market players, so as to promote both the quality and quality of market players. While doing a good job in the chain length system and characteristic professional towns, focus on building e-towns in rural areas, cultural tourism and health care gathering areas, high-level innovation and innovation platforms, leading agricultural industrialization enterprises and other market main gathering platforms, tailor-made support policies, and continue Optimize the business environment, protect the property rights of private enterprises and the rights and interests of entrepreneurs in accordance with the law, build pro-Qing political and business relations, and promote the development and growth of the private economy. The fifth is to coordinate urban-rural integration and regional coordinated development, and expand the spatial pattern of high-quality development. Promote the integrated development of urban agglomerations in central Shanxi, accelerate the construction of the Taixin Integrated Economic Zone, enhance the development momentum of the transformation and comprehensive transformation demonstration zone, promote urbanization with the county as an important carrier, comprehensively promote rural revitalization, promote agricultural production, increase farmers’ income, and consolidate Expand the achievements of poverty alleviation and build a beautiful village that is suitable for living and working. Sixth, vigorously promote project construction and continue to expand effective investment. High-standard planning and implementation of a batch of major projects that lay the foundation and benefit the long-term, roll out the “three batches” activities, carry out market-oriented, professional, and precise investment promotion, guide private capital to invest in major projects and projects that make up for shortcomings, and strengthen factors Guarantee and efficiently promote project construction. The seventh is to accelerate the upgrading of consumption recovery and promote the improvement of quality and efficiency of the service industry. Improve the consumption capacity of residents, increase consumption scenarios, improve consumption conditions, support consumption in key areas, promote the accelerated development of modern service industries by category, promote the restoration of vitality of the cultural, tourism and health care industries, and strive to promote the consumption and service industries out of the trough and develop healthily. The eighth is to focus on promoting the revitalization of educational science and technology talents, and continue to optimize the innovation ecology. Adhere to the revitalization of education to attract talents and the revitalization of science and technology. Focus on building a high-quality education system, improve the level of “double first-class” construction, attract high-quality talent teams, focus on building innovation platforms, improve innovation incentive mechanisms, strengthen scientific and technological research and transformation of achievements, and improve the overall efficiency of the innovation system. Ninth, continue to deepen reforms in key areas, and continuously enhance the vitality of development momentum. Deepen the reform of state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises, build a modern budget system, and actively prevent and defuse major risks. The tenth is to promote high-level opening to the outside world and accelerate the creation of new highlands for inland areas to open to the outside world. Improve the functions of platforms such as comprehensive bonded areas, open up international routes, develop the airport economy, expand the scale of imports and exports, strengthen foreign trade market players, accelerate the development of new business forms such as cross-border e-commerce, continue to promote institutional opening, and continuously improve the level of investment and trade facilitation. The eleventh is to solidly promote green development and accelerate the construction of beautiful Shanxi. Promote the ten major actions of carbon peaking in an orderly manner, fight in depth to defend the blue sky, clear water, and pure land, continue to promote ecological protection and restoration, and promote the formation of a green production and lifestyle. The twelfth is to do a good job in ensuring people’s livelihood and improving the quality of people’s life. We will do our best to promote employment and increase income, do a good job in social security, health care, and cultural benefits for the people, promote the healthy development of the real estate market, promote a number of people’s livelihood policies to improve standards and expand coverage, and continue to do a number of people’s livelihood practical affairs. The thirteenth is to do a solid job in epidemic prevention and control and safe development, and resolutely hold the bottom line of safety. Optimize the epidemic prevention and control measures according to the time and situation, do a good job in safety production and social stability, and create a good environment for promoting high-quality development in an all-round way.

The meeting put forward requirements for the current epidemic prevention and control, and related work at the end of the year and the beginning of the year, emphasizing the need to conscientiously implement the requirements of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism, fully implement the new ten items, ensure that the adjustment and transition of prevention and control measures are smooth and orderly, and effectively protect people’s health security and economic and social development. It is necessary to strengthen delay and peak reduction, strengthen monitoring and early warning, do a good job in prevention and control in key places, further increase the vaccination rate of the whole population, and guide the masses to be the first person responsible for their own health. It is necessary to strengthen medical treatment, continue to increase the supply of medical supplies, accelerate the improvement of the hierarchical and classified diagnosis and treatment system, do a good job in setting up and serving fever clinics at the grassroots level, and do a good job in protecting vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, patients with underlying diseases, and pregnant women. . It is necessary to strengthen risk prevention and control, give full play to the role of county-level medical groups, accelerate the improvement of the capacity of township health centers and village clinics, and provide better services for key populations in rural areas. It is necessary to strengthen stable operation, continue to focus on the prevention and control of key parts such as large enterprises and key institutions such as medical care and supply guarantees, ensure smooth delivery channels, and fully maintain normal production and living order. At the end of the year and the beginning of the year, we must not relax our focus on safe production, do everything possible to ensure stable prices and supply of important production materials and livelihood commodities, scientifically and effectively organize agricultural production this winter and next spring, and arrange the production and life of the poor people with heart and soul. To ensure a successful conclusion to this year’s work and a good start to next year’s work to lay a good foundation.

Meeting requirements, tasks have been clearly defined, the key lies in implementation. All cities and counties, all industries, all parks, and all enterprises must boost confidence, guide expectations, work hard, plan more implementation strategies, and create a good atmosphere for accelerated development. It is necessary to do it immediately, work hard, clarify key tasks, promotion measures, and timing requirements, and get back the due results affected by the epidemic. We must strive for the first place, make more contributions, stay anchored in our goals, dare to jump up and pick peaches, and try our best to strive for better results in actual work.

The meeting called for doing a good job in next year’s economic work. The mission is glorious and the responsibility is heavy. The whole province must unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, boost confidence, forge ahead, and do a solid job in all tasks. Fangwei promotes high-quality development, and strives to write a chapter in the comprehensive construction of Shanxi, a modern socialist country.

Members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the Provincial Government, and the responsible comrades of the Provincial CPPCC attended the meeting. Provincial departments, central units stationed in Shanxi, responsible comrades of the party and government of cities and counties, provincial state-owned enterprises, provincial financial institutions, provincial undergraduate colleges, responsible comrades of some development zones above the provincial level, and representatives of private entrepreneurs attended the meeting.