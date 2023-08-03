Provincial Party Committee Holds Meeting to Advance In-Depth Theme Education Work

Title: Standing Committee of Provincial Party Committee Holds Meeting to Discuss In-Depth Theme Education and Key Tasks

Date: August 3, 2023

Source: Liaoning Daily

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee recently held a meeting to discuss the implementation of in-depth theme education and to allocate key tasks. The meeting, presided over by Provincial Party Secretary Hao Peng, aimed to convey the spirit of the central theme education rectification work promotion meeting and ensure the smooth continuation of the province’s theme education efforts.

During the meeting, it was recognized that the participating units in the province have made significant progress in their theme education activities. With strong leadership, careful organization, and proactive promotion, these units have achieved fruitful results. However, it was emphasized that the in-depth advancement of theme education is crucial at this stage. The meeting called for higher standards and stricter requirements to be used to further drive theme education and achieve greater outcomes.

The committee emphasized the importance of continuous study and understanding of the study materials stipulated by the Party Central Committee. Additionally, timely study of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s latest speeches and instructions was deemed necessary to arm the mind with socialist ideology. The transformation and application of research results were highlighted as crucial, particularly in addressing the identified problems and implementing three-year action projects. The committee also emphasized the need to strive for high-quality development and new breakthroughs in the revitalization of Liaoning, transforming the results of theme education into tangible outcomes.

The meeting stressed the importance of rectification tasks, further highlighting the need to address outstanding problems and solve real issues. It required specific units and individuals to carry out rectification tasks with determination and adhere to established rules and regulations. Furthermore, the committee emphasized the importance of summarizing and refining the good experiences and practices derived from the first batch of thematic education.

The meeting also addressed recent key tasks. The primary task of achieving high-quality development was underscored with an emphasis on seizing favorable opportunities presented by state policy measures. The meeting called for the implementation of support policies, promotion of major projects, strengthening of the industrial economy, and stability in the production and supply of agricultural products. Efforts to attract investors to Liaoning through major events and ensuring safety in development activities were also highlighted.

As the province faces a critical period for flood control, the meeting highlighted the importance of thoroughly implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions on flood control and disaster relief work. Strengthening inspections, monitoring, forecasting, and early warning systems, as well as conducting emergency drills, were deemed crucial in protecting lives, property, and maintaining social stability.

In conclusion, the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee served as a platform to discuss in-depth theme education and allocate key tasks. It highlighted the need for continuous study, transformation of research results, and high-quality development. The meeting also addressed recent key tasks, particularly highlighting the critical needs for flood control and safety in development activities.

