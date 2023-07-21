Provincial Party Committee Holds Meeting to Discuss Economic Operations and Work Arrangements

Finance and Economics Committee of Provincial Party Committee Holds Meeting to Discuss Economic Progress and Future Plans

On July 21, the Finance and Economics Committee of the Provincial Party Committee convened a meeting to discuss various economic matters. The meeting aimed to convey the important speech made by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the second meeting of the 20th Central Finance and Economics Committee, implement the specific deployment of the “1310” policy of the Provincial Party Committee, analyze the economic operation in the first half of the year, and plan for the second half of the year. The meeting was presided over by Huang Kunming, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Finance and Economics Committee.

The meeting included the presence of several high-ranking officials, including Wang Weizhong, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, and Meng Fanli, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Shenzhen Municipal Party Committee.

At the meeting, reports on the economic operation in the first half of the year and the work arrangements for the future were presented by relevant provincial units. The meeting also reviewed the written reports of the Provincial Development and Reform Commission and the Provincial Health and Health Commission regarding the high-quality development of the province’s population.

The meeting emphasized the importance of implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions and integrating them with the overall direction set by the Party Central Committee. The participants were urged to improve their ability to lead economic work and tackle major issues that have long-term implications. The meeting also highlighted the achievements made under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee, with a focus on economic recovery and development.

Moving forward, the meeting outlined several crucial tasks for the second half of the year. These included stabilizing expectations, promoting private sector growth, improving people’s livelihoods, expanding domestic and external demand, stimulating new economic momentum, enhancing the depth of the economy, and managing economic risks. The meeting emphasized the importance of strong leadership from party committees at all levels and called on leading cadres to demonstrate their responsibility and achievements through their work. Relevant departments were tasked with monitoring and analyzing economic operations, while cities were encouraged to close gaps and work towards achieving annual goals.

The meeting concluded with the attendance of provincial leaders and responsible comrades from various units directly under the provincial government.

Overall, the meeting provided a platform for discussing the economic progress and future plans of the province. With the guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions, the participants expressed their commitment to achieving high-quality development and contributing to the stability and growth of the national economy.

