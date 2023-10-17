Provincial Party Committee Holds Meeting to Discuss Implementation of Xi Jinping’s Instructions and Promote Economic Development

Provincial Party Committee Holds Meeting to Study President Xi Jinping’s Important Speeches

October 17, [City Name] – The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee conducted a meeting this morning to extensively discuss and analyze the crucial speeches delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping. The meeting aimed to convey and analyze the topics covered in President Xi’s remarks during the eighth collective study session of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, the symposium on the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Free Trade Pilot Zone, his instructions on publicity and ideological and cultural work, the National Conference on Publicity and Ideology, and his speeches on promoting the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt during his visit to Jiangxi province.

During the meeting, the attendees reported on the relevant progress made in their respective work and discussed strategies for implementing President Xi’s instructions in the province. The meeting also included the study of Comrade Ding Xuexiang’s speech during his investigation in Guangdong. Huang Kunming, the Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting emphasized the importance of deeply comprehending and understanding the significance of President Xi’s speeches on WTO rules and reform, as well as the importance of promoting the construction of the free trade pilot zone. The attendees recognized the integral role that reform and opening up have played in Guangdong’s current success and emphasized the need to maintain this momentum to secure the province’s future. The meeting stressed the responsibility of Guangdong to continue leading the country in terms of expanding high-level opening up, optimizing the international trade network and market structures, and stabilizing and expanding import and export with countries along the “Belt and Road” initiative. Furthermore, the meeting highlighted the importance of institutional innovation and the steady expansion of institutional opening, fostering the Guangdong Pilot Free Trade Zone into a high-level gateway hub for opening up, and promoting the formation of a new higher-level open economic system. Emphasis was also placed on the need to actively use international rules to safeguard development rights, enhance competitiveness, and strengthen risk prevention and control abilities.

The meeting also discussed President Xi Jinping’s important instructions regarding ideological and cultural work. Attendees recognized the achievements of ideological and cultural propaganda work since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the significant status of ideological and cultural propaganda in society. The meeting highlighted the recent National Ideological and Cultural Work Conference and the introduction of Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts as a milestone in the development of the party’s propaganda and cultural undertakings. Attendees were encouraged to study and implement President Xi’s instructions, incorporate his cultural ideology into all aspects of propaganda work, and focus on the primary political task of arming the whole party with the party’s innovative theory and educating the people. The meeting stressed the importance of consolidating and strengthening mainstream ideological and public opinions, embedding socialist core values, and prospering and developing cultural undertakings and industries. Efforts were also called for in deepening cultural exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, presenting the province’s publicity, ideological, and cultural work in a new light, and ensuring the party’s overall leadership in these areas.

Attendees of the meeting extensively analyzed President Xi Jinping’s speeches on the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt and his inspections in Jiangxi province. The meeting emphasized the need to actively promote the coordinated linkage between the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the development strategy of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. Practical cooperation with provinces and cities along the Yangtze River Economic Belt was also emphasized, with further efforts to increase economic depth and better integrate into the new development pattern. The meeting also highlighted the necessity of ensuring high-quality development with strong ecological environment support, advancing scientific and technological innovation, and promoting the comprehensive green transformation of economic and social development. Promotion of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area was urged from a higher starting point, along with the implementation of major reforms and innovations. Efforts to promote the coordinated development of urban and rural areas and the “Hundreds and Thousands of Projects” were also emphasized, with a focus on optimizing the provincial productivity layout and promoting common prosperity.

The meeting emphasized the need to effectively unify thoughts and actions with the decisions and arrangements of President Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee on economic work, including the spirit of Comrade Ding Xuexiang’s speech during his investigation in Guangdong. Strong determination and confidence were urged to solidly promote high-quality development and achieve effective qualitative improvement and reasonable quantitative growth in the economy. Attendees were encouraged to strengthen economic operations and promptly advance various tasks to ensure the completion of annual targets and tasks. The meeting also stressed the importance of early planning for next year’s economic work, deepening investigation and research, and formulating powerful measures. Attendees were urged to accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system led by scientific and technological innovation and prevent and resolve risks in key areas. The meeting also emphasized the need to maintain social security and stability.

The meeting concluded with the discussion of other matters.

By Xu Linluo, Nanfang Daily reporter, and Yue Zong, Xiaohua correspondent.

