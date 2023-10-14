Provincial Party Committee Holds Meeting to Study and Implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Speech on High-Quality Development of Yangtze River Economic Belt

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting on October 14 to discuss the implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches regarding the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. Provincial Party Committee Secretary Yi Lianhong presided over the meeting.

During the meeting, the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches at the symposium on further promoting the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt was conveyed and studied. The committee emphasized the need to improve our political position and enhance the sense of urgency and mission in promoting the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

The importance of understanding the strategic significance of consistently promoting the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt was also highlighted. The committee stressed the need to integrate thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and contribute to the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt through “Zhejiang Action”.

The committee discussed various aspects of promoting the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. This includes anchoring demonstration first, raising standards for ecological products, creating new driving forces with scientific and technological innovation, promoting new industrialization, deepening reform and opening up, narrowing the “three major gaps” to enhance common prosperity, and prioritizing food security.

The committee also emphasized the need to strengthen the leadership of the party, improve the working mechanism for promoting the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, and ensure the effective implementation of the development plans.

The meeting also discussed the implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection in Jiangxi. The committee focused on developing characteristic advantageous industries and strategic emerging industries, strengthening the ecological transformation of traditional industries, integrating into the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, optimizing the business environment, promoting the high-quality development of the private economy, and promoting the construction of a high-level open and strong province.

Other matters were also discussed during the meeting.

In conclusion, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches regarding the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. The committee emphasized the need to understand the strategic significance of promoting the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt and integrate thoughts and actions into the decision-making process. The committee discussed various aspects of promoting the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt and stressed the need to strengthen party leadership and improve the working mechanism for effective implementation.

