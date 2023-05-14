Provincial Party Committee Holds Standing Committee Meeting Seriously Studying and Implementing the Spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech Deployment Service Guarantees China-Central Asia Summit and Beautiful Rural Construction Work Zhao Yide presided over the meeting-Comprehensive News_China Business News

News from our newspaper On May 12, the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting of the Standing Committee to earnestly study General Secretary Xi Jinping’s first meeting of the 20th Central Finance and Economics Committee and his inspection in Xiong’an New Area, Hebei, and presided over a high-standard and high-quality promotion of the construction of Xiong’an New Area The spirit of the important speech at the symposium, study the implementation measures in our province, deploy services to ensure the China-Central Asia Summit and the construction of beautiful villages. Provincial Party Secretary Zhao Yide presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, combine the study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on Shaanxi inspection, complete, accurate and comprehensive implementation of the new The concept of development, better service and integration into the new development pattern, promote high-quality development, and make greater strides in modernization. We must put the focus of economic development on the real economy, solidly promote the “three years” activities, use the “three reforms” to enlarge the effectiveness of Qin Chuangyuan’s general window, insist on “stable control and transformation” to optimize the energy industry, and “clustered “Cultivate emerging industries, “digitize” upgrade the industrial system, and accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system that is complete, advanced, and safe. To adapt to the new normal of population development, improve the birth support policy system, promote the construction of the basic pension service system, do a good job in the development and utilization of human resources, and promote high-quality population development. It is necessary to improve the level of urban planning, construction and governance, strengthen the construction of modern infrastructure, implement urban renewal actions, and create a livable, resilient, and smart city. It is necessary to focus on achieving common prosperity, promote the coordination and integration of urban and rural areas, promote the continuous improvement of the quality of the ecological environment, and strengthen the construction of basic, inclusive, and bottom-line people’s livelihood guarantees, so that the people of Sanqin can have a greater sense of gain and happiness. It is necessary to learn from the experience and practice of Zhejiang Province’s “1000-village demonstration and 10,000-village renovation” project, adapt measures to local conditions, plan scientifically, further do a good job in the improvement of human settlements, rural industrial development, improvement of governance efficiency, and spiritual civilization construction, and promote the construction of beautiful villages. Continuously achieve new achievements progress.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to serve and guarantee the China-Central Asia Summit as the current top priority, keep an eye on the time node, continue to make up for weaknesses, and make positive contributions to the success of the summit. It is necessary to further strengthen the awareness of service, do a good job in the connection of important links, and do a good job in meeting affairs, transportation, medical care and other aspects. It is necessary to increase publicity efforts, further stimulate the sense of mission and honor of the cadres and the masses, and demonstrate the new atmosphere of Shaanxi in the new era. It is necessary to strengthen the work of maintaining stability and security, deepen the investigation and rectification of risks and hidden dangers, and effectively build a security barrier for the summit.

The meeting also studied other matters.

Source: Sanqin Metropolis Daily

