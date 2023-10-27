Provincial Party Committee Leads Study and Implementation of Xi Jinping’s Socialist Thought for a New Era

Provincial Party Committee Holds Meeting on Implementing Xi Jinping’s Socialist Thought

On October 25, the Provincial Party Committee held a leading group meeting to discuss the implementation of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics for a new era. Jin Xiangjun, the deputy secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, governor, and deputy leader of the Provincial Party Committee’s Thematic Education Leading Group, chaired the meeting and delivered a speech.

During the meeting, Jin Xiangjun emphasized the importance of thoroughly studying and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions on thematic education. He also highlighted the significance of implementing the spirit of Comrade Cai Qi’s speech on the inspection of Ningshan County in Shaanxi Province, as well as the spirit of the Central Theme Education Work Promotion Conference. According to Jin, adherence to the guidance and requirements of the Central Committee’s third circuit on thematic education is crucial for achieving high-quality results in the second batch of thematic education.

Jin Xiangjun commended the progress made in the second batch of thematic education in the province under the leadership of the Party Central Committee and the guidance of the Central Third Circuit Steering Group. He emphasized the need to implement key measures based on the realities and challenges faced at the grassroots level. Jin identified three key areas of focus for the second batch of thematic education.

Firstly, he urged the improvement of political positioning, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the main theme and fundamental tasks of thematic education. He called for coordination and linkage between the first and second batches of thematic education, as well as integration with the central work and the interests of the masses.

Secondly, Jin stressed the need for precise and classified guidance. He highlighted the importance of focusing on leadership teams and leading cadres at the county level and above, and addressing specific issues in theoretical study, investigation and research, and inspection and rectification. Key areas such as consolidating connections, protecting farmland, and optimizing the business environment were also emphasized.

Lastly, Jin emphasized the need for a focus on central tasks, such as strengthening the foundation and completing the year’s tasks. He called for the enhancement of political and organizational functions of grassroots party organizations, as well as the establishment of long-term mechanisms to improve grassroots governance capabilities.

Jin Xiangjun emphasized the importance of consolidating responsibilities step by step and using responsibilities to drive implementation. He called for strengthened leadership guidance and work scheduling at the provincial level, as well as the active role of city and county party committees at the grassroots level. He also stressed the importance of supervision and inspection by the provincial roving supervision team.

In conclusion, Jin Xiangjun called for a comprehensive and meticulous approach to implementing thematic education, with a focus on the relationship between key tasks and grassroots needs. He emphasized the need for publicity and guidance and the identification of successful models and experiences at the grassroots level.

The meeting was attended by Provincial leaders Wang Yongjun and Zhang Jifu, as well as members of the provincial party committee’s theme education leading group and responsible comrades of the leading group office.

