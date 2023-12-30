Provincial Safety Committee Office deploys work safety during New Year’s Day and Spring Festival

The Provincial Safety Committee Office has taken stringent measures to ensure work safety during the upcoming New Year’s Day and Spring Festival. The office issued a “Notice on Doing a Good Job in Safety Production During the New Year’s Day and Spring Festival in 2024” on December 28, emphasizing the need to prevent safety risks and create a safe and harmonious atmosphere for the public to celebrate the festival.

According to the notice, the winter season brings severe weather conditions such as low temperatures, rain, snow, and ice, leading to increased flow of people, vehicles, and logistics. This creates a high risk of production safety accidents, making it crucial for all localities and departments to strengthen their organizational leadership and fully implement safety responsibilities.

The notice also highlights the importance of supervising key areas, enterprises, process equipment, and operation links. It calls for intensified supervision of key industries including mining, hazardous chemicals, civil explosives, and cultural tourism. Furthermore, the office will continue the special rectification of urban gas safety and implement fire source management and control measures to prevent forest and grassland fires caused by human activities such as setting off fireworks and firecrackers.

In addition, the office has emphasized the need for emergency preparedness, as well as publicity and education to ensure effective response to emergencies.

The deployment of work safety during the New Year’s Day and Spring Festival is a critical task that requires the cooperation of all relevant departments and the public. By taking these measures, the Provincial Safety Committee Office aims to ensure a safe and peaceful festive season for everyone.

This article was edited and authorized by Gao Chunhua.

Source: Liaoning Daily

