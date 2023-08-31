Provincial Typhoon Prevention Work: Prioritizing Safety and Preparation for Typhoon Defense

The province of Guangdong in China has taken proactive measures in preparing for the arrival of Typhoon “Sula.” On the morning of August 30, the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government held a provincial typhoon prevention work study and judgment meeting to discuss and deploy necessary measures. The meeting was attended by important officials, including Huang Kunming, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Wang Weizhong, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, and Meng Fanli, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Shenzhen Municipal Party Committee.

According to the latest weather forecast, Typhoon “Sula” is expected to enter the northeast of the South China Sea on the night of August 30 and may land on the eastern coast of Guangdong province on September 1. In response to this forecast, the Ministry of Defense launched a level III emergency response. The provincial typhoon prevention work study and judgment meeting aimed to analyze and assess the typhoon’s development path and its potential impacts on the province.

During the meeting, various departments presented their analysis and judgment on the typhoon. The Provincial Meteorological Bureau, the Provincial Hydrological Bureau, and the South China Sea Bureau of the Ministry of Natural Resources provided insights on the typhoon’s path, as well as changes in water regime, rain regime, ocean wave, and tide level. The Provincial Water Resources Department reported on the water conservancy situation, while the provincial emergency management department briefed attendees on the province’s typhoon defense work. Additionally, video connections were established with relevant cities to receive reports on their local defense preparations.

Given the high intensity and unpredictable path of Typhoon “Sula,” Huang Kunming emphasized the importance of prioritizing the safety of people’s lives and property. He called for a thorough implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions on flood prevention and disaster relief work. Huang Kunming highlighted the need to be fully prepared and to take high-probability thinking into account when considering measures to mitigate the risks associated with the typhoon. He urged all departments to closely monitor changes in weather conditions and strengthen forecasting, early warning, and emergency preparations. Furthermore, he emphasized the need for coordination between government and military departments at all levels to form a strong joint force.

Wang Weizhong echoed Huang Kunming’s sentiments and stressed the importance of adhering to the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee and government. He emphasized the need for continuous monitoring of Typhoon “Sula” and the establishment of a strong early warning and emergency response system. Wang also emphasized the importance of personnel transfer, risk management, and control to ensure the safety of all individuals in potentially affected areas. He called for a comprehensive investigation of potential risks in various key areas, including campus buildings, transportation, and tourism, and urged for the pre-arrangement of emergency rescue forces and materials.

The meeting was conducted via video conference, ensuring the participation of officials from all localities. Leaders from member units of the Provincial Defense Federation, as well as local party and government officials, also attended the meeting. At the Jiangmen sub-venue, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Chen Anming, along with other city leaders, participated in the discussions.

With these proactive measures and strong coordination among different departments, the province of Guangdong aims to minimize the potential losses and risks caused by Typhoon “Sula” and ensure the safety and wellbeing of its residents.

