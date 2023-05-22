Home » Provisional variant work begins after closure of the Supía road in Caldas
The National Institute of Roads, Invías, reported that it adopted several measures to solve the critical point at Km 54 + 600, Palmasola sector, of the road that leads to Palo, municipality of Supía, Caldas, where there is a loss of banking caused by the undermining of the Supía river and total closure of the corridor.

According to Invías, through the exhaustible amount contract, the Caldas territorial company will begin today the construction of a provisional variant on one side of the road, in order to guarantee the transitability of all types of vehicles.

Likewise, the Institute stated that it will soon publish a public tender, for an approximate value of $12,000 million, with the purpose of attending to the maintenance of the highway that will include the definitive solution of this critical point.

Faced with this situation, Invías recommends users to take the alternate route Remolinos – Alejandría – Irra – La Felisa, which belongs to the Pacífico Tres project.

The entity reiterates to those who travel through this corridor to be attentive to the information published in the official channels of the National Institute of Roads, such as the toll-free line #767, the WhatsApp channel (+57) 1 7426767, its social networks and the official page www.invias.gov.co&nbsp;

