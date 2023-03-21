Home News PS5: The new version of the console could arrive in September, together with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
The new PS5 could get to September 2023with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The insider Tom Henderson speculated on the matter, who in the past had reported how the new model of the Sony console, according to rumors identical in power to the current one but with a removable optical reader that can be purchased separately, would have been launched just next September.

Henderson, who started from the fortuitous revelation of Tony Todd, the voice actor of Venom, on the possible month of release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, combined the two rumors by hypothesizing that Sony may want to use the new Insomniac Games title to launch the new model of PS5, perhaps with a bundle dedicated. Which wouldn’t even be strange, given the strength of the title (the first was capable of selling well over 20 million copies).

Having said this, it is fair to remember that we are in the realm of mere speculation, also because we are talking about information that has not yet been formalized in any way by Sony. To find out more, it is likely that we will have to wait for the general pre-E3 event, also rumored in recent weeks and not confirmed.

