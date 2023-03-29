They all signed together to accept the proposal, full of errors, for the impeachment of President Guillermo Lasso, but now the Social Christian Party (PSC) and correísmo accuse each other of “double game” and of having influence over certain judges of the Constitutional Court , who must review whether said request falls within the legal framework.

In order for the impeachment trial against Lasso to begin in the Assembly, it is necessary for the Court to issue a favorable opinion, with at least 6 votes of its 9 members. The Plenary has not yet ruled.

⚠️#ComunicadoCC📢| The Constitutional Court informs the public that the information circulating on social networks regarding Case 1-23-DJ is false; and remember that all official information is disseminated only through our official channels. pic.twitter.com/TTTIclh8G8 — Constitutional Court (@CorteConstEcu) March 28, 2023

The first proposal was rejected

A first proposal, presented by Judge Teresa Nuques, did not obtain more support than that of Judges Carmen Corral and Enrique Herrería; For this reason, judge Ricardo Ortiz was appointed by lottery to prepare a new draft ruling. Another one must be done by the president of the Court, Ali Lozada.

But the wait for the pronouncement despairs of those who want Lasso’s departure.

In the confrontation, the first to throw the stone was Rafael Correa, who wrote on Twitter: “The judges who respond to (Jaime) Nebot voted in favor of the file. Corral, Nuques and Herrería shows that the PSC did not want the trial and were playing two ways. They do not want to go home, because they know that the cross death is imminent.

This caused the reaction of the PSC, which asked Correa not to affirm falsehoods and they hit him back: “People without values ​​believe that everyone answers to someone.”

Torres accuses Correísmo of “influencing” the Constitutional Court

«Doctors Nuques, Corral and Herrería do not respond to the PSC. Neither they nor the other judges of the Constitutional Court should answer to anyone,” the party led by Nebot said in a statement, which bears the signatures of the party’s president, Alfredo Serrano, and the coordinator of the bench in the Assembly, Esteban Torres. .

Thus, the PSC says that “the double game belongs to others” and points directly to correísmo.

“The PSC does not lend itself to double games, it is always frontal and coherent,” said the party and stressed that it was not they who “have understood behind the scenes with the Government in these last two years.”

Correa did not stay with the return blow and replied to the statement of the Social Christians: “Believing that PSC does not manage judges after the Trujillato, as it used to since the 80s, is like affirming that Dracula is a vegetarian.”

“They are not fooling anyone and yes, we do have values,” wrote the former president, who placed the PSC, his ally until recently, in a “partisanship” that – he assures – they will soon defeat.