Pseudo-indigenous justice | Eduardo Carmigniani The Republic EC

Eduardo Carmigniani

Guayaquil, Ecuador

The millionaire alchemy of Judge Tito has been contagious, who ordered the CFN to compensate a guardian service provider with USD 20 million for having had to litigate to collect USD 700,000 that was owed to him (protection action 09572202300261). The post was now taken by the self-titled National Court of Indigenous Justiceletterhead with which it intends to resolve any type of conflict in which it is alleged that someone belonging to the “indigenous communities, peoples and nationalities” is a party.

The Constitution recognizes that the authorities of these communities can exercise jurisdictional functions “within their territorial scope”, applying “their own rules and procedures for the solution of their internal conflicts” (art. 171). Jurisdiction within its territory to resolve internal conflicts. Very clear is the delimitation. But it turns out that the so-called National Court of Indigenous Justice, which even has hearing rooms in Guayaquil (Manuel Galecio 807 and Avenida Quito)has even dared to issue papers in which it says “rescind” administrative acts under the guise that they are supposedly detrimental to a citizen who claims to be a montuvio.

The case is terrifying. It is a shrimp farm that has been exploited for decades on an island near Guayaquil. And the so-called National Court of Indigenous Justice maintains that those lands correspond by “inheritance” to the montuvio of the story. And on that basis, it not only issued a paper, called the “executing order”, in which, after saying that it “rescinds” a ministerial agreement that granted the company an operating permit, it “orders” it to restore the property and, of course, indemnify the claimant with no less than USD 11,250,000 for “damages for the illegal exploitation of said properties for more than 40 years.”

Cherry on the dessert is the letter, addressed to various authorities of the Executive, “so that they provide the necessary collaboration with the eviction.”

Such a scarecrow.

The Constitutional Court has said that indigenous justice “…does not constitute a unitary system”, and that the essence of its recognition is to allow “each commune, community, people and indigenous nationality to apply its own Law” (Opinion 5-19-RC /19, September 4, 2019, rapporteur: Judge Salazar). The so-called National Court of Indigenous Justice is nothing more than a bodrio that pretends to exercise jurisdiction. No self-respecting public authority should take it into account.

Photo from the Facebook page of a self-titled National Court of Indigenous Justice.

