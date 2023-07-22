Home » PSG excludes Mbappé from his tour and is willing to sell him
News

PSG excludes Mbappé from his tour and is willing to sell him

by admin
PSG excludes Mbappé from his tour and is willing to sell him

Paris (France), 02/04/2023.- Paris Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappe reacts during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between PSG and Olympique Lyonnais at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 02 April 2023. (Francia) EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly convinced that Kylian Mbappé has reached an agreement to join Real Madrid in 2024. With no response from the player on a new contract or immediate departure, PSG are looking to sell him on the market. The club will not veto any team and is open to all solutions. Meanwhile, PSG have started planning their future without Mbappé, even considering a tour of Japan and Korea.

See also  [Premier League]Sterling scored twice, Manchester City 6-3 Leicester City

You may also like

Ombudsman talks about 92 social leaders killed in...

Compromised assistance in 90% of hospital wards due...

World Mongolian Entrepreneurs Conference promotes economic and trade...

They identify the two men whose bodies were...

Couple attacks an MIO bus in Cali with...

Fadoi Puglia, ‘33% of outpatient clinics in hospitals...

Destroyed roads prevent the arrival of urban buses...

Tragic Death of Girl with Rare Chromosomal Disorder...

Risaraldenses companies will be able to participate in...

China’s Private Economy Recognized as a Driving Force...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy