PSG excludes Mbappé from his tour and is willing to sell him

Paris (France), 02/04/2023.- Paris Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappe reacts during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between PSG and Olympique Lyonnais at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 02 April 2023. (Francia) EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly convinced that Kylian Mbappé has reached an agreement to join Real Madrid in 2024. With no response from the player on a new contract or immediate departure, PSG are looking to sell him on the market. The club will not veto any team and is open to all solutions. Meanwhile, PSG have started planning their future without Mbappé, even considering a tour of Japan and Korea.

