The Nanterre prosecutor’s office (Parisian periphery) opened an investigation on Monday for alleged rape against the Moroccan player of Paris SG Achraf Hakimi, indicated a source close to the case, confirming information advanced by the newspaper Le Parisien.

The investigation was opened after a 24-year-old girl accused the soccer player of having raped her last Saturday at his home, located in the town of Boulogne-Billancourt (on the outskirts of the French capital).

Contacted by AFP, the Nanterre prosecutor’s office refused to comment on this case, deploring “the information already published” by some media, “which hinders the investigations necessary to clarify the truth.”

According to a police source, the victim appeared last Sunday at a Nogent sur Marne police station to report the alleged rape committed by Hakimi.

According to her story, the two met in January through the Instagram social network and last Saturday night she was invited to the soccer player’s home, where she went in an Uber requested by the player himself.

Once at Hakimi’s home, he kissed her and touched her without the consent of the victim, whom he later raped.

The victim would have kicked him off and would have contacted a friend by SMS to come look for her, always according to the police source.

Present at The Best awards

The Créteil prosecutor’s office opened an ex officio investigation and transferred the process to Nanterre, to which Boulogne-Billancourt belongs, the city where the attack would have occurred.

Hakimi did not participate in PSG’s victory on Sunday in Marseille (3-0) because he was suffering from muscular discomfort.

Contacted by AFP, the Paris Saint Germain club did not react to the publication of this news.

The player, for his part, attended the The Best awards gala organized by FIFA in Paris on Monday night, in which he was chosen among the best eleven of last year.

Achraf Hakimi was born in Madrid 24 years ago, the son of Moroccan parents. He trained as a footballer at Real Madrid and could have been international with Spain, although he finally decided to compete for Morocco, a team with which he achieved a historic fourth place in the last World Cup in Qatar.

The son of a housekeeper and a street vendor who settled in Spain in the 1980s, Hakimi is married to the Spanish actress Hiba Abouk.

He made his debut with Real Madrid at the hands of Zinedine Zidane, although he later went through Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan, before signing for PSG in 2021.