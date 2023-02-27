In the French classic.

There are still 13 days left, there is still enough territory for an unforeseen collapse, the mathematics still support the competition for Ligue 1, but the reality is conclusive in favor of Paris Saint Germain, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi, who struck down Marseille with three goals between the two; They increased their advantage to eight points and settled the championship, except for a catastrophe from now to the end (0-3).

After the doubts, the difficulties, the three defeats suffered in the tournament after the resumption of Ligue 1 after the World Cup in Qatar 2022, the alarm over the setbacks against Monaco, Lens and Rennes, after having lost in three of his four most recent outings, of the last-minute wins, he responded at the most compromising moment, in the visit to the Velodrome de Marseille against the second in the table, five points before the start of the clash, eight after and to which he overflowed with an authority that describes the difference.

From Messi to Mbappé and vice versa. Incontestable, at the gates of the resolution this Monday in Paris of the FIFA ‘The Best’ Awards. Both are finalists along with Karim Benzema.

Among PSG’s innumerable resources, both have even more than anyone else. If it is also on open ground, with spaces, on the counterattack, the combination makes them unstoppable for any rival. When Marseille realized, he was already knocked out. From two actions, from the impressive punch of the visiting team, between minutes 24 and 28, the home team came out badly, bowed down, within a nightmare that overwhelmed them. No nuances. Reactionless.

Mbappé had gone through nothing from minute 5, when he put a cross to Fabián whose shot was later cleared by Pau López, until minute 24, when his team built a counterattack at full speed. From Vitinha to Messi and from him to Mbappé. Unreachable. Definitives.

The unchecking of the phenomenal French forward, the pass of the Argentine world champion and the crossed resolution, in two touches with the right of Mbappé, concentrated in an instant the dimension of both players, when the challenge of the round of 16 looms on the horizon of the Champions League against Bayern Munich. You need to win in Germany. You need at least one goal. More than possible with two players of such a class.

Another example was 0-2. Olympique had not yet recovered from the first blow, when he received another. Fulminant. Mbappé picked up the ball on the left wing of the attack, raised his head, looked and sent the pass to the right place, with the exact power, with absolute precision, for Messi’s shot in the area, undetectable by the defense to take advantage of the gift from your partner. Another goal, another hug, protected by the riot shields of the stadium security, as happened in the 0-1, in each corner…

PSG did not go into the break with a scandalous win over a strike issue. Everything he showed before disappeared later, on one occasion by Messi who is always a goal, except this Sunday; with another action by Mbappé that bordered on 0-3, with one more from Marquinhos, as if he were a striker, with an absolute superiority to which Marseille was unable to rebel, nor with a direct free kick from Alexis repelled by Donnarumma.

Messi and Mbappé still opened more distance. Another connection. From Mbappé to Messi on the edge of the area, from the Argentine to the French over the defense, with a chopped ball, which he connected first, volleyed, crossed, out of the reach of Pau López, the French phenomenon, who equaled the record of Edinson Cavani as PSG’s top scorer. He adds 200 goals with the two this Sunday, like the Uruguayan striker, now at Valencia.

The destiny of the party was already written. Perhaps also, except for surprise, that of ‘Ligue 1’, a mission today apparently impossible for Olympique de Marseille, who had suffered only one defeat in the last twelve days, who had won ten of those matches and who had been excited about the chance to be champion more than a decade later (they haven’t won the championship since 2009-10)… until they crossed paths with Paris Saint Germain. Is superior.

The promising staging of Marseille did not matter. It didn’t matter that Tavares had two opportunities that alerted PSG, who lost Kimpembe in the 13th minute due to a bad-looking injury, removed on a stretcher, with his hands on his face, awaiting tests to determine the extent of his injuries. the ailment, which points to the Achilles tendon. Then he appeared on the bench, on crutches, to see Mbappé’s display.

