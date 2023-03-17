In the second playoff of Pakistan Super League 8, Peshawar Zalmi defeated Islamabad United by 12 runs.

After this defeat, Islamabad United is out of the race for the final, while Zalmi will now face Lahore Qalandars at seven o’clock on Friday evening. The winner of this match will face Multan Sultans in the final of PSL 8 on Saturday.

After winning the toss, Islamabad United decided to field, so this decision seemed a bit strange because yesterday in the same field, Lahore Qalandars were badly defeated while playing their second innings.

When Zalmi’s batting started, the surprise of United’s decision increased with every ball, and then Babar Azam’s shots tied things up, and at one point, Peshawar Zalmi’s team put a target of more than 200 on the board and gave United a chance. will defeat in a one-sided competition.

But apart from Babar Azam and Mohammad Haris, none of the batsmen could score a significant score and thus Peshawar Zalmi’s innings ended at 183 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

Babar Azam also completed his nine thousand runs in T20 cricket by playing an innings of 64 runs off 39 balls.

On behalf of Peshawar, Saim Ayub could not show his game today and returned to the pavilion after scoring only 23 runs.

On behalf of Islamabad United, Shadab Khan was able to get two wickets by giving 40 runs in four overs.

When United started batting, Rahmanullah Garbaz was dismissed soon after and Sohaib Maqsood came in to support Alex Hales.

Sahib Maqsood’s arrival at the crease was a consolation for both Alex Hales and United as Alex Hales just watched Sahib Maqsood score runs from the other end.

Jo Zalmi did not mind any of the bowlers and kept showing the ball to the boundary from time to time.

Then Alex Hales also joined the party and thus the result of the match was clearly in favor of United in the tenth over.

Both the batsmen continued to score runs at a lightning pace and took the score to 100 runs in the 11th over.

But after both the batsmen scored their respective half-centuries, Aamir Jamal became the target and thus the match turned into an interesting situation once again.

After intermittent falling wickets and boundaries, when the match reached the last over, United needed 24 runs from six balls and the ball was in the hands of Amir Jamal.

Who, while continuing the best bowling, allowed Islamabad United to score only 11 in the entire over and thus Peshawar Zalmi won the second play-off.

On behalf of Peshawar Zalmi, Aamir Jamal and Salman Irshad took two wickets each and played an important role in the victory of their team.