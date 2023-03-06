Dr. Ariagnes Corona, Associate of the Mental Hygiene Service Manuel Nunez Tovar Hospital of maturinwho is a psychiatrist graduated from the University of the Andesstressed that after the pandemic there has been a rebound in queries between 50 to 70%, due to the evolution of depressive, anxious-depressive, schizophrenia, organic mental disorders, among others, for which the patient seeks help in a higher percentage than before.

He explained that many of these disorders have to do with the issues of family migration, post-covid, breakups, bereavements, poisoning, withdrawal, which are treated with medications and consultations. “The issue of stigmatization regarding psychiatric consultation has changed” positively, because patients come to any eventuality, thanks to psychoeducation, understanding that this is to help prevent neurological diseases, he said.

Poscovid

He stated that the postcovid period warranted a multidisciplinary approach because the patients presented neuropsychiatric disorders. One of the things that is occurring is the increase in dementia in people over 50 to 60 years of age, so psychiatry goes hand in hand with other disciplines.

youngsters in boarding

At least 5 specialists are in charge of evaluating patients. The psychiatrist mentioned that there are not only consultations to treat bipolar disorders, depression, increasingly in younger people, between 17 and 18 years old, with anxious-depressive states, the consultation is established in people between 20 and 21 years of age, noting a change in favor of the patient.

In the same way, he explained that suicidal thoughts have also been increasing by 40%, some develop, being another hospital statistic, such as attempts or faits accomplis, depending on age and sex, as well as ages, many of them, from 18 years, which has to do with the issue of upbringing, beliefs, education, family environment, explained Corona.

Multi-disciplinary

He indicated that the multidisciplinary approach that is carried out on patients on the floor is important, so specialists come to care in various areas of the hospital where a hospitalized patient is, whether in traumatology, emergency, delivery room, internal medicine surgery if he has symptoms of anxiety or depression.

Read Also:

Ratified educational emergency in Monagas