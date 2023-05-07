Home » Psychiatrist “Going to medical school because of BoA”… why? :: Sympathy Press Newsis News Agency ::
[서울=뉴시스] ‘Office Villain’. 2023.05.07. (Photo = Provided by MBN) [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Song Yoon-se = Oh Jin-seung, a specialist in mental health medicine, told the story of going to medical school because of singer BoA.

On the 8th at 10:45 PM, MBN’s entertainment show ‘Office Villain’ shows a boss who is addicted to virtue while putting work at the company on the back burner. The ‘virtuous villain’ not only bought a drink advertised by my singer with company money, but also purchased in bulk to collect random photo cards in the singer’s album, and unwrapped them with employees during work hours.

Kim Hae-jun, who watched the video, said, “I wanted to resemble senior Shin Dong-yeop so much that I kept looking back and researching. I even gathered my eyes,” and tried to mimic Shin Dong-yeop’s vocal cords by saying, ‘How are you?’ Lee Jin-ho also recalled, “I was a fan of the group ‘SES.

At this time, Oh Jin-seung revealed a case in which virtue helped as a stimulus to his life and said, “The reason I went to medical school was because of virtue,” and “I liked singer BoA. I have a goal,” he said.

He also boasted of his affection for BoA, saying, “I drank ‘You Still My Number One Shot’ at a drinking party in college.”

