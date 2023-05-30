Home » Psychiatrist Yevhen Skrypnyk spoke about the specifics of the action of antidepressants
by admin
Most antidepressants at the beginning of administration cause an exacerbation of the mental state. But psychiatrist Evgeny Skrypnyk explains – this is the norm and you just have to endure it.

«That is, if you are worried about anxiety, fears, sleep disturbances, irritable bowel syndrome, nausea, panic attacks, headache, fluctuations in blood pressure, then these symptoms may worsen in the first days (usually up to 2 weeks). But most patients do not experience any side effects. Therefore, I emphasize that it may or may not be. If we are used to taking painkillers when we have a toothache or headache, and the condition improves, then the opposite may be true here. We take medicine, and the condition worsens even more. And at this stage, many people give up treatment”.

Usually, at the beginning of taking antidepressants, people have such symptoms as increased anxiety, sleep disturbances, exacerbation of panic attacks, unpleasant sensations in the body, muscle pain, feeling of discomfort in the stomach area.

«There may be constipation, even diarrhea, headache, dizziness, fluctuations in blood pressure, a feeling of increased body temperature, etc. But these symptoms are normal and gradually pass. If it is difficult to tolerate, then according to the doctor’s prescription, you can take tranquilizers, antipsychotics to alleviate the condition and adapt to antidepressants. If the symptoms do not pass for more than two weeks, and the condition does not improve, even when using a “cover”, I advise you to wait another two or three weeks. And then, if the symptoms do not pass, consult a doctor for correction of treatment. But in 90% of patients, the symptoms are transient».

Earlier, “FACTS” published a conversation with psychologist Svitlana Chunikhina: “How to continue living when the whole world went off the rails.”

