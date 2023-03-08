Months ago, the demands of refugees in the Gaza Strip increased to appoint new psychological counselors within UNRWA schools due to their small number compared to the number of students, as there is one psychological counselor for every thousand students.

Psychologists stressed the importance of psychological follow-up for children through psychological counselors, in light of the wars, siege and psychological pressures that affected children in the Gaza Strip.

Tawfiq Al-Hourani, Deputy Director of Education at UNRWA, says: “294,000 students went through many events that affected their mental health, and from this standpoint, the UNRWA Education Program looked into this issue.”

Al-Hourani added, in a statement to Al-Ghad TV: “We have raised funds by appointing two counselors in each school to help with psychological counseling for students, and most of the students have witnessed more than one conflict during the past years, which greatly affected their psychological status.”

In turn, Ahmed Thabet, a mental health specialist in UNRWA education, said: “Children go through many difficulties and psychological trauma at the academic and behavioral levels, in light of the difficult reality that children live in Gaza due to the economic and social conditions and the continuation of the conflict.”

Thabet added, in a statement to Al-Ghad TV: “From here stems the need to provide psychological services for children in order to provide a safe space for children to express their feelings within the school environment, through which it helps children in their development, growth, and psychological adjustment.”

Thabet continued: “Psychological support activities exist within UNRWA schools, and the need for mental health services increased, prompting UNRWA to appoint a number of psychological counselors to provide activities for children and to discover the most difficult cases that counselors deal with within UNRWA schools.”

It is worth noting that in 2022 the European Union allocated €2.6 million to UNRWA to provide vital psychosocial support to schoolchildren.

UNRWA explained that these children were negatively affected by the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the recurrence of wars that resulted in the death of many children.

UNRWA pointed out that the humanitarian funding provided by the European Union will support the UNRWA Education in Emergencies Program and enhance children’s psychological and social resilience, coping mechanisms and mental well-being.

This support will also provide an opportunity for about 300,000 schoolchildren in the Gaza Strip to develop their knowledge and skills in a friendly, safe and creative learning environment in which both children and education staff are protected, according to UNRWA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

