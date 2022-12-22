Home News Psychologist bonus 2023, how to request it and how it works: what you need to know
Psychologist bonus 2023, how to request it and how it works: what you need to know

by admin
The psychologist bonus born with last year’s Milleproroghe decree becomes permanent and rises from 600 to 1,500 euros. This is what is foreseen by an amendment of the Democratic Party approved in the Budget Committee of the Chamber. The allocated resources amount to 5 million euros for 2023 and 8 million euros “starting from 2024”.

Confirmed the Isee ceiling at 50,000 euros to receive the contribution. For the current year, the resources amounted to 25 million euros.

«On the psychologist bonus we have achieved a great result with our amendment which makes the fund for coverage of the structural measure.

We are happy with this measure which has unfortunately been used a lot, beyond all expectations and which will be able to continue to contribute to the improvement of the psychological well-being of many people of all ages who have been severely tried by these years of pandemic and crisis”. Debora Serracchiani, president of the Pd Group in the Chamber, and Marianna Madia declare it.

