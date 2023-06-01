Psychology: This makes you likeable for other people right away

Simagine you are on one Party – and you know absolutely nobody. There’s no getting around it: small talk is the order of the day. So you weave your way through the crowd and talk to other partygoers. But while the conversation with some could not be boring, with others you notice that you immediately like them. Why is that?

The psychologist Hans Alves von der is answering this question Ruhr-University Bochum together with colleagues. Using surveys, he examined the phenomenon of sympathy – and determined what role shared preferences play in it. He shares his insights in science magazine the Ruhr-University Bochum.

But before we tell you more, we would like to hear from you first:

This is where you will find third-party content In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Connecting common interests – the more specific, the better

The research team developed several online surveys in which participants were asked to answer various questions about their attitudes, likes and dislikes. For example: What books do you like to read? Which hobbies are you following Or: What do you like to eat? What do you really do not like? According to the researchers, respondents responded with both common interests, such as “I like vacations in the sun,” and “quirky” statements — such as having a preference for certain costumes.

Participants were then asked to imagine meeting someone who had said the same thing as themselves. They were then asked to rate how interested they would be in getting to know that person. And lo and behold, it became apparent what seems pretty obvious anyway: “It has been confirmed that the same preferences make for more sympathy,” explains Alves. “And rare interests actually surpass those shared by many people.”

But why are we interested in people who share the same interests?

The psychologist gives two possible explanations. Number one, when people have something in common, it often creates a feeling of connection. This even applies to “accidental coincidences,” says the psychologist – for example, when two people have the same thing names wear or have the same birthday.

In addition, when two people have similar attitudes about an issue, it can satisfy a need for validation. Alves believes that this need is particularly pronounced when there are rare opinions or preferences. “Someone who shares them shows us that we are not alone, that we are not even crazy,” says the scientist.

Hiking is not necessarily the “craziest” hobby. But it can be a common reference point for some people Quelle: Getty Images/Milo Zanecchia/Ascent Xmedia

Common preferences also play an important role in dating

Just at Dating Similarities can play a crucial role, as the survey results show. The research team asked the participants how well they could imagine going on a date with another person. Here, too, willingness was particularly high when rare details matched.

According to Alves, other studies and observations show that agreement on specific issues is more important for the success of a relationship than, for example, the personal characteristics of the partners involved. The attitudes towards the relationship itself are crucial. “Should it be open or closed, do you want children, and if so, how many?” the psychologist gives as examples.

To a similar one Result came a research team led by psychologist Samantha Joe from Canada Western University in 2020. The scientists analyzed data from 43 studies and thereby collected information on more than 11,000 couples. It turned out that how happy the partners were with their relationships was mainly related to how they saw the relationships.

For a relationship to work well, the partners need to think similarly about the relationship Quelle: Getty Images/Catherine Falls Commercial

What connects you more: common dislikes or likes?



Dislikes that two people share can also increase interest in one another. However, the results of the current polls suggest that shared positive attitudes increase liking more than shared dislikes. Alves explains: “If people particularly like something, they often have similar reasons for it.” However, those who reject something can have different motives for it.

An example: like two people Dogs, it can be assumed that they both have had good experiences with dogs who find four-legged friends cute and maybe even have or would like to have a dog. If you don’t like dogs, you might find the animals ugly or disgusting. However, he or she could also have had bad experiences with dogs and be afraid of the pets. Or the person could simply be allergic to dogs. The shared preference thus offers the interlocutors more points of reference than the shared dislike, in order to exchange ideas, to feel connected and to confirm one another.

So that’s settled! Speaking of psychology and dogs – have you ever wondered that?