TUC current

Campus

Psychology students support group activities to improve general mental health and strengthen mental resilience

The psychotherapeutic university outpatient clinic at Chemnitz University of Technology (PHA-TUC) supports outpatient care in all psychotherapeutic disciplines in the Chemnitz/Erzgebirge catchment area. “With the start of the master’s degree in psychology with a focus on clinical psychology and psychotherapy in the 2022/2023 winter semester, the range of offers has been significantly expanded, since the students are involved in the practical work of the outpatient clinic in preparation for their license to practice medicine,” says Prof. Dr. Stephan Mühlig, Professor of Clinical Psychology and Psychotherapy at Chemnitz University of Technology and the Psychotherapeutic University Outpatient Clinic (PHA-TUC). In addition to group psychotherapy, the PHA-TUC now also offers therapy preparation courses.

The free “group offer to improve general mental health and strengthen mental resilience”, in which our master’s students in psychology are involved, is not only intended for people who want to bridge the waiting time until the start of psychotherapy, but for everyone who want to improve their mental health. “The aim of the groups is to support a healthy and health-promoting everyday life in a beneficial way,” explains Mühlig. The topics of the various groups range from “mindfulness” to “lifestyle” and “forest bathing” to “strengthening resources”.

In addition, the PHA-TUC offers “minor psychotherapy” as part of basic psychosomatic care for people in life crises and with acute problems such as overwork and stress. This also includes a group for diagnosis-independent therapy preparation for patients on a waiting list for outpatient psychotherapy. In addition, patients with a diagnosed disorder can be admitted to “regular group psychotherapy”, for example after short-term therapy has ended externally. “Both forms of group therapy are led by fully trained, licensed psychotherapists with professional experience and are funded by statutory health insurance,” says Mühlig.

Anyone interested in the offers can contact the PHA-TUC. Contact: email [email protected], telephone 0371 253 59 940.

Mario Steinebach

31.03.2023

All “TUCaktuell” messages

Note: The TU Chemnitz is present in many media. The media review gives an impression of how they report about the university.