PTI is going to become the second MQM, Faisal Vawda

by admin
He resigned in light of Supreme Court orders. File photo

Wednesday May 17, 2023, 8:13 PM

Karachi (Ummat News) Former Federal Minister Faisal Vawda has said that PTI is going to become the second MQM, just as MQM is in London and Pakistan, this will also happen in PTI.

Talking to the media, the former federal minister said that now is the time to save the political party or to save Pakistan.

Faisal Vawda said that detachment has just started, in the first phase there will be condemnation and detachment, then they will separate, later they will accuse each other.

He said that I have been telling you before, all my words are being proved correct, the children of our nation who went astray and became a part of all this should sympathize with the children of May 9.

