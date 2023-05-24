PTI leader Asad Umar left the party posts

Islamabad: Secretary General Tehreek-e-Insaf Asad Umar said that almost everyone has condemned what happened on May 9. On that day, installations belonging to the army were attacked. I want to know why they were dangerous for the country.

Imran Khan has said many times that if Pakistan did not have a powerful army, the situation of Pakistan would have been like those countries where the situation has deteriorated. However, I will say that the scenes seen on this day are worrying and momentous. He said that Imran Khan himself has said that the country needs more army than Imran Khan. Thousands of workers are under detention, most of them are unemployed. The sin belongs to the people. The early release of innocent workers is essential. I have been associated with the army for three generations and am proud of it.

There is a breakdown for all stakeholders in the country at the moment. Judiciary makes decisions but not implementation. What a dangerous situation that his decisions are not implemented. The second stakeholder of the country is the army while the third stakeholder is the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, which is the largest party in the country.

He had a lot of time to think in the jail and pondered a lot about the situation in the country. He said that he sat in the jail and analyzed where the country has been brought to. If there are elections today, PDM will be a strong opposition. PDM is a political reality. Hold elections today, PDM will form the government in Sindh and Balochistan, PTI will win in KP, Federal and Punjab.

The Chief Justice is repeatedly saying to find a way out through dialogue, it is the responsibility of Tehreek-e-Insaaf to fulfill its responsibility in this. It is no longer possible for me personally to carry out the responsibilities of leadership, so I am resigning from the position of General Secretary in the party and also resigning as a member of the Core Committee.

I resign from the party position and the core committee. I have only resigned from the party position. The friendly countries are also worried about the current situation of Pakistan. It is time to solve the problems through political dialogue. He said that I have only resigned from the party post. There is no pressure on me. Resigned voluntarily.

It should be noted that Asad Umar was released from Diyala Jail on a court order. The Islamabad High Court issued orders to release Asad Umar.