PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani arrested

by admin
ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr. Iftikhar Durrani has been allegedly arrested by the police.

According to reports, the police arrested Durrani from his residence in Islamabad on Thursday morning. The party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, has also confirmed the news of Durrani’s arrest and termed it as kidnapping. Durrani has been shifted to an undisclosed location after his arrest.

Iftikhar Durrani has served as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister during the PTI regime. He also served as the head of the party’s central media department.

Earlier, leader Iftikhar Durani served as a communications advisor in the Education Department of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013.

