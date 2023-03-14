Home News PTI leader Parvez Elahi will contest the election from his native constituency
PTI leader Parvez Elahi will contest the election from his native constituency

Lahore: Former Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi will contest the elections from his native constituency and he has also submitted his nomination papers from the PP-34 constituency of Gujarat.
According to the details, Qaisara Elahi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, has also submitted nomination papers from two constituencies, while Monis Elahi will participate in the election from two constituencies.
According to the sources, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s son and former federal minister Munis Elahi has submitted his nomination papers from PP-32 Jalalpur Jattan and PP-34 Kanjah constituencies.
Sources say that Parvaiz Elahi’s wife Qaisara Elahi will also participate in the elections, who has submitted nomination papers from PP-32 Jalalpur Jattan and PP-34 Kunjah constituencies.

