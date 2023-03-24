Home News PTI leaders meeting with EU ambassadors
PTI leaders meeting with EU ambassadors

PTI leaders meeting with EU ambassadors

Saturday March 25, 2023, 12:13 am

Islamabad (Ummat News) Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf have met the ambassadors of the European Union.
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Zain Qureshi were among those who met. The PTI leaders met at the Australian Ambassador’s residence where the European Union Ambassador was also present.
In the meeting, the current economic and political situation of Pakistan was discussed in detail, while the PTI leadership informed the ambassadors of European countries about their position on various issues.

