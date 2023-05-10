Home » PTI workers came out on the streets against the arrest of Imran Khan
by admin
Workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf came out on the streets against the arrest of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Web Desk: According to the details, NAB has arrested PTI Chairman Imran Khan from Islamabad High Court premises with the help of Rangers in the Al Qadir University case. A call for protest has been given.
PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain appealed to the people to come out of their homes and termed the arrest as an attack on the judiciary.
According to the sources, PTI workers came out on the streets in different cities including Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi against the arrest of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
In various cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Haripur, national highways were closed for traffic by Tehreek-e-Insaf workers.
In Peshawar, Tehreek-e-Insaaf workers closed the Main GT Road at Hashtangri for all traffic while the BRT service was also suspended due to the tense situation.
On the other hand, in Zaman Park Lahore, workers with batons blocked Canal Road from both sides, PTI workers have also taken control of Zaman Park.
Thandi Sadak and Jail Road were also closed for traffic by the workers, PTI also started protesting on Mall Road.
A protest by lawyers started at Lahore GPO Chowk against the arrest in the court premises and the lawyers blocked the road by burning tires, the road was blocked and queues of vehicles were formed.

