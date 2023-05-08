Public announcement on the acceptance and sale of opinions on the rectification of violations in Fuxin Zhanggutai National Nature Reserve

Date: 2023-05-08

Source: Fuxin Ecological Environment Bureau

The Central Ecological and Environmental Protection Supervision Rectification Plan has completed the rectification of violations in the Fuxin Zhanggutai National Nature Reserve. The Provincial Forestry and Grassland Bureau has issued an opinion on the acceptance and cancellation number, which is hereby announced (see attachment).

Within 10 working days from the date of release, if any unit or individual has any objection to the completion of the rectification of this issue, please contact the Office of the Provincial Ecological Environmental Protection Supervision and Rectification Work Leading Group and provide relevant materials. The company should affix the official seal to report the situation, and the individual should provide a valid identity certificate, contact number, address, and zip code to report the situation.

Supervision phone: 024-62788397

Mailing address: No. 30, Shuangyuan Road, Hunnan District, Shenyang City

Zip code: 110161

Attachment: Fuxin Zhanggutai National Nature Reserve’s Opinions on the Rectification of Violations of Regulations

Fuxin Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China FuxinMunicipal People’s Government

May 8, 2023

appendix:

Violations of Fuxin Zhanggutai National Nature Reserve

Rectification task acceptance and sales opinions

In accordance with the requirements of the Provincial Ecological Environmental Protection Supervision and Rectification Work Leading Group, the Provincial Forestry and Grass Bureau established an acceptance team, based on the “Liaoning Provincial Central Ecological Environmental Protection Supervision Rectification Plan” and “Liaoning Provincial Central Ecological Environmental Protection Supervision Rectification Task Acceptance and Sales Number Measures (Trial Implementation )”, on May 11, 2022, conducted an on-site inspection and acceptance of the completion of the rectification task for the illegal production of Huishan dairy farms in the buffer zone of the Zhanggutai National Nature Reserve. The following opinions are hereby put forward.

one,Problem countries identified by inspectors

The “Green Shield 2017” special action found that Huishan dairy farms had illegal production problems in the buffer zone of Zhanggutai National Nature Reserve, but the farm’s cowsheds did not start to be demolished until late March 2021, and the rectification progress was slow .

two,Work measures taken by the responsible unit

According to the requirements of the “Rectification Plan”, the Zhangwu County Government demolished the cowsheds of the Huishan Dairy Farm in the buffer zone of the Zhanggutai National Nature Reserve, and completed the restoration of forest vegetation. First, in April 2021, the Huishan Dairy Farm cowshed will be demolished according to the procedure. The second is to level off the demolition site, restore vegetation and forestry production conditions to the forest land, and restore the non-forest land to its original state. The third is to pursue the responsibility of the relevant responsible persons in accordance with disciplines and regulations for the slow progress of rectification.

three,Implementation of rectification tasks and rectification measures

In 2015, the site was discovered by satellite remote sensing monitoring by the former Ministry of Environmental Protection, and it was listed as a problem spot in the 2015 provincial-level special inspection of nature reserves. On August 10 of the same year, the nature reserve issued a rectification notice to Huishan Dairy Farm, requiring it to stop production and carry out rectification. On September 5, 2016, the Environmental Protection Bureau of Zhangwu County asked the county government for instructions on shutting down Sanjiazi farms of Huishan Dairy. Huishan Dairy Group Fuxing Animal Husbandry Co., Ltd.’s Xiasanjiazi Modern Farm Co., Ltd. Request for Instructions>Reply (Zhang Zheng (2016) No. 53), ordered the farm to be shut down and demolished according to law. On March 13, 2017, Huishan Dairy Group moved all the cattle and closed down permanently. On November 11, 2020, Guangzhou Yuexiu Group signed a contract with the Shenyang Municipal Government to restructure the former Huishan Dairy Company. After the Spring Festival in 2021, the Zhangwu County Government negotiated the demolition with Guangzhou Yuexiu Group, which was reorganized by Huishan Dairy, and agreed to demolish the cowshed of Huishan Dairy Farm. In April 2021, all the above-ground buildings will be demolished. In October 2021, sylvestris sylvestris will be built to fix sand, and all vegetation and forestry production conditions will be restored. Due to the low survival rate of Pinus sylvestris, in April 2022, the vegetation will be replanted with poplar silver, with a tree height of 2.5 meters and a row spacing of 3×4 meters.

Four,Rectification task rectification goal completion

In April 2021, the demolition of all the cowsheds of Huishan Dairy Farm will be completed, and the demolition site will be leveled. In October 2021, sylvestris sylvestris will be built to fix sand, and all vegetation and forestry production conditions will be restored. Due to the low survival rate of Pinus sylvestris, in April 2022, the vegetation will be replanted, and the new plant will be cut and dried with roots. At the same time, Shui Liqiang, the person in charge of the Zhanggutai National Nature Reserve Management Center in Liaoning, was given an administrative warning.

five,Existing problems and work requirements for the next step

Zhanggutai National Nature Reserve should learn from the lessons of violations of laws and regulations in Huishan dairy farms, take this as a lesson, draw inferences from one instance, further improve political standing, deeply study and implement Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought, and develop the nature reserve in the future During construction, prevent such things from happening again. It is necessary to do a good job in the management and construction of nature reserves in strict accordance with the “Regulations of the People’s Republic of China on Nature Reserves” and other laws and regulations, effectively play the main role of nature reserves in maintaining ecological security and building ecological civilization, strengthen publicity and education in nature reserves, and improve the quality of natural resources. The management level of protected area construction.

six,Acceptance conclusion

If it meets the acceptance criteria, the cancellation procedure can be performed.