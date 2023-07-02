Public assembly of the Brothers of Italy to talk about health care in Prato [notiziediprato.it]

02.07.2023 h 17:35 comments

Public assembly of the Brothers of Italy to talk about health care in Prato

The appointment is for tomorrow evening in Piazza del Comune. The parliamentarians La Pietra and La Porta will participate together with the regional and municipal councilors and the leaders of the party in the city

The public meeting of the Brothers of Italy on city health issues is scheduled for tomorrow evening, Monday 3 July at 9 pm, at the Caffè delle Logge in Piazza del Comune in Prato. Many topics on the agenda: from the problems of the emergency room and the size of the hospital, to the reform of the 118 and territorial health services.

The initiative will be attended by the undersecretary Patrizio La Pietra, the Honorable Chiara La Porta, the group leader of Fratelli d’Italia in the Regional Council Francesco Torselli, the FdI regional councilor member of the Health Commission Diego Petrucci, the FdI regional councilor Alessandro Capecchi, the group leader in the municipal council in Prato Claudio Belgiorno and the provincial deputy coordinator FdI Gianni Cenni.

