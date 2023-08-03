Public banks will not distribute dividends

At the general meetings of public banks held yesterday, the proposals not to distribute dividends were accepted. Halkbank and Vakıfbank made their profit share statements to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) after the general assemblies yesterday. On the other hand, it was stated in the statements that Halkbank’s General Manager Osman Arslan and Vakıfbank General Manager Abdi Serdar Üstünsalih were elected as general managers. Ziraat Bank General Manager Alpaslan Çakar […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

