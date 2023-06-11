Home » Public broadcasting – Saxony’s Prime Minister Kretschmer (CDU) praises ARD, ZDF and Deutschlandradio and criticizes the debate on broadcasting fees




Saxony’s Prime Minister Kretschmer (CDU) at the Church Congress (IMAGO / epd /Tim Wegner)

He doesn’t think it’s good that one Prime Minister after the other is now ruling out an increase for the next contribution period, said the CDU politician at the Evangelical Church Congress in Nuremberg. The procedure for determining contributions has proven its worth and has ensured stability over many decades. Kretschmer explained that falling newspaper subscriptions was a huge problem. That is why he is very committed to public broadcasting. This is an island of reliability, stressed the Saxon head of government.

The broadcasting fee is currently 18.36 euros per month. It benefits the programs and offers of ARD, ZDF and Deutschlandradio. The current contribution period runs until 2024. The Prime Ministers of Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg, Haseloff (CDU) and Woidke (SPD), had demanded a zero round and rejected contribution increases.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on June 11, 2023.

