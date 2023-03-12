After the torrential downpours registered in the municipality of Curumaní, Cesar, which left dozens of people homeless and some 600 houses affected, the Mayor’s Office declared a public calamity and remains on alert for rainfall forecasts in the next 48 hours.

Gustavo Sánchez, coordinator of the Municipal Risk Management Office, reported that the declaration of public calamity allows the management of resources before national organizations to attend to the emergency.

Last Saturday, officials from the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management toured the areas affected by the floods, which allowed them to take stock of the situation and raise the requests of the affected community with the National Government.



He explained that the characterization census is ongoing, and 500 hygiene kits and 500 food donated by the Government of Cesar are being delivered, in addition to non-perishable products, clothing, water, mattresses and other items that have been donated by the community through the campaign launched by the Mayor of Curumaní.

According to the balance of the UNGRD, the floods generated by the sudden increases in the Animito, San Pedro, Palmar rivers and the San Ignacio and La Cubana pipes affected nearly 600 homes in 13 neighborhoods of Curumaní, causing losses of up to 70%. in goods, crops and infrastructure in some sectors.



The mayor of Curumaní, Henry Chacón, reiterated the call for community solidarity in donating aid for the victims. In addition to requesting the accompaniment of the national government in this situation, which could be aggravated by the arrival of the rainy season, mainly in the upper part of the municipality.

He affirmed that with this emergency the crops and crops of the peasants are at risk, since the poor condition of the tertiary roads prevents the transfer to the urban area for its commercialization. “The work is urgent, we must attend to these affectations and prepare ourselves for the winter wave,” he said.



He reiterated that there were nine hours of rain and the bridge that is on the national highway, at the exit from Curumaní to Pailitas, did not have the capacity to withstand the volume of water, it was dammed and overflowed, generating a very strong current of water that it undermined the bahareque houses from below and knocked them down, while others were damaged.

For this reason, the Animito stream overflowed, as well as the Caño La Cubana, which is always affected by the volume of water.

