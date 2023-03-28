At the request of the mayor of Santa Marta Virna Johnson, the second District Disaster Risk Management Council was held, in which it was unanimously decided to declare the public calamity in the specific sector of Playa salguero as a result of the erosion coastal presenting and requiring immediate intervention.

With the declaration, the Specific Action Plan for this important tourist area, which includes the construction of six rigid structures and a sand fill that will allow meters of beach to be recovered and preserved over time.

“This declaration gives the district administration the tools to be able to carry out a specific Action Plan and the works that can to mitigate this emergency that is being presented. The Civil Defense gives its vote in favor”, said Karlotz Omaña, director of the Magdalena Civil Defense.

For his part, Jaime Avendanodirector of the Environmental Administrative Department (Dadsa), stated that “we delimit the declaration of Public Calamity to the Playa Salguero sector, to isolate it from any other declaration that may be presented in the District (…) we want to address the problem individually”.

It might interest you: “Failure in Salguero beach puts 30% of building activity at risk” Camacol Magdalena

For its part, the District Public Service Company (Essmar) requested a new Risk Management Council to present the report on river flows and the contingency plan for drought management due to the ‘El Niño Phenomenon’.

“At the request of the Alcaldia Dealing with vendors, fishermen and carpers, among others, was included in the District Specific Action Plan to work on social policies around the execution of the project”, stated María Victoria Moscarella, head of the Office for Risk and Change Management. Climate.

You may be interested: Citizens protest at the City Hall for the erosion of Playa Salguero

The meeting was attended by Defending Civil; Dimar; Coastguard; Army; Corpamag; Red Cross, Fire Department; Legal Advisory Office; Dadsa; Ogricc; Essmar; Air; Atesa and the Secretaries of Security, Mobility, Infrastructure, Economic Development, Health, Finance, Education, Planning and Government.