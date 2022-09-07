Home News Public employment alarm in Belluno: staff shortage of 60 percent between the prefecture, police headquarters and traffic police
News

by admin
Summit yesterday morning at the Rectors’ Palace to examine the situation and find solutions

Gigi Sosso

06 September 2022

BELLUNO. Uncovering of 60 per cent in the administrative staff of the prefecture, police headquarters and traffic police. The alarm was raised yesterday morning, from Piazza Duomo, by the trade union representatives of the public sector. The tasks are more and more numerous, but in the Palazzo dei Rectors there should be 70 workers and 28; in via Volontari della Libertà there are 33 workers instead of 33 and the situation is even more critical to the road, where there are two and there would be six seats. Workers do not like to come to the province of Belluno, which is considered a disadvantaged area, public competitions are not sufficient and, among the proposals of the unions, there is that of incentives, as happens for the judiciary.

