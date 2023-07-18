Public finances end up stating the priorities of governments: José Luis Magaña

This Monday in the Plataforma program, the economist José Luis Magaña spoke about the public finances of the States, assuring that these are the ones that determine the priorities of the governments, since according to their interests they invest in certain items.

As an example, the economist highlighted that this year the budget has been taken away from the item related to pension financing, the amount of $288.5 million dollars

In addition, he pointed out that in May 2023 another of the items that suffered a cut was the provision of housing nationwide with $4.2 million, out of a total of $9.4 million.

For Magaña, another of the cuts by the Government is in the Sports Development in INDES, which had approved $14 million dollars, cutting $2.1 million, “paradoxical that a few days ago the Central American games were held”he added.

“Food supply and security is another of the items that has increased, by 2022 $19 million dollars had been approved, but it was not enough to cover the agricultural package and for this year the same amount was approved”Magaña assured.

