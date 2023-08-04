Public Force may use its endowment weapon in legitimate defense

The Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, confirmed that all members of the Military Forces and the National Police will be able to use their endowment weapons in their legitimate defense, after the wave of murders of police officers that has been recorded in various regions of the country due to the so-called ‘pistol plan’, directed by the dissidents of the Farc, under the command of alias ‘Iván Mordisco’.

«There is always an ability of any member of the Public Force, to use the weapons of endowment in the defense exercise. The instructions to intelligence, to anticipate attacks, have already been prepared by the military and police units. These offensive actions against the members of the Central General Staff of the Farc, have produced results in the last 15 days, at least five or six combats, which have resulted in deaths to subjects belonging to that structure”, said Defense Minister Iván Velásquez.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

