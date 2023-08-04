Home » Public Force may use its endowment weapon in legitimate defense
News

Public Force may use its endowment weapon in legitimate defense

by admin
Public Force may use its endowment weapon in legitimate defense

The Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, confirmed that all members of the Military Forces and the National Police will be able to use their endowment weapons in their legitimate defense, after the wave of murders of police officers that has been recorded in various regions of the country due to the so-called ‘pistol plan’, directed by the dissidents of the Farc, under the command of alias ‘Iván Mordisco’.

«There is always an ability of any member of the Public Force, to use the weapons of endowment in the defense exercise. The instructions to intelligence, to anticipate attacks, have already been prepared by the military and police units. These offensive actions against the members of the Central General Staff of the Farc, have produced results in the last 15 days, at least five or six combats, which have resulted in deaths to subjects belonging to that structure”, said Defense Minister Iván Velásquez.

See also  Snow is coming!Beijing today is cloudy with light snow and the highest temperature is only 1°C-News-Science Network

You may also like

According to a study, the risk of dementia...

Police captured a man wanted in Neiva for...

Successful Rescue and Evacuation of Stranded Passengers during...

Forbidden indication of customer ratings in product descriptions

Friday Hadith: ((And glory belongs to God, to...

US Navy Members Detained for Transmitting Sensitive Military...

Hug at demonstration in Gera: Disciplinary proceedings initiated...

Geumsan Ginseng Culture Expert Training Course Recruitment ::...

Ready agreement to build semi-permanent bridges

Selenskyj speaks of heavy fighting – DW –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy