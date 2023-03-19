Home News Public Force neutralizes terrorist action in Guainía
Public Force neutralizes terrorist action in Guainía

under the Plan Ayacucho, through joint and coordinated military operations between soldiers of the Jungle Infantry Battalion No. 45 GR Próspero Pinzón, an organic unit of the Twenty-eighth Brigade of the National Army, the Colombian Navy and the National Police, it is possible to warn of a possible terrorist action against the Public Force.

The incident occurred on the Guamal road, municipality of Inírida, department of Guainía, a road that also leads to the Inírida airport.

There, the Military units that were carrying out security tasks received an alert from military intelligence about a possible terrorist involvement. Security protocols were immediately activated in all military units, with the purpose of mitigating any terrorist action that might occur.

Thus, in a quick reaction, the units, through a checkpoint, managed to immobilize a motorcycle-type vehicle that was transporting 3 launching means in the form of vectors, 3 improvised spherical-type ammunition, 90 meters of duplex cable, a device battery type and 3 propelling charges, which were allegedly used by the organized armed group (GAO) ELN Frente José Daniel Pérez Carero, to attempt against the integrity of military personnel and the civilian population transiting through the sector.

The guy who was driving the truck He was captured and made available to the competent authorities, together with the probative material.

An EXDE explosions and demolitions team was mobilized to the scene of the events, which under the security protocols carried out the verification and destruction of the improvised explosive devices in a controlled manner.

It is of great importance to highlight that these explosive devices are designed and planned with lethal effects, which, without discriminating who they are directed at, they cause irreparable damage to citizens, destruction of public and private assets, energy infrastructure, damage to the environment. This clearly represents a flagrant violation of human rights and international humanitarian law.

The National Army will continue to carry out joint, coordinated and inter-institutional operations that guarantee the security and tranquility of those who inhabit Colombian territory. Likewise, the civilian population is invited to denounce and report any suspicious act that may endanger their integrity and/or that of third parties, through the civic participation network number 321 430 7399.

