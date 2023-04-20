News Public Function Department and Formez present at the 38th Anci Assembly by admin April 20, 2023 April 20, 2023 7 Go to Content Go to the footer MENU Homepage The minister Homepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public Administration PA alphabet homepage A – Login B – Good Administration C – Human capital D – Digitization Department of Public Service Department Homepage Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard Opinions and Circular Notes FOIA Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk Database of Opinions and Circular Notes Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard FOIA sponsorship Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Social innovation Administrative capacity and structural funds International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and controls Regulations and documentation Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Know the delivery date of the Guadalupe Avenue Road Corridor 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Star Ronaldo in trouble. They are demanding his deportation in Arabia for an “immoral gesture”. next post IBM’s net profit in the first quarter was US$934 million, a year-on-year increase of 41% – yqqlm You may also like The left and feminism April 20, 2023 Registrations open for Innovat&Match 2023 — Companies April 20, 2023 A statement by the Sudanese army regarding the... April 20, 2023 ANLA will appeal ruling that reversed fine to... April 20, 2023 The preparatory work for the Chengdu Universiade is... April 20, 2023 China “does not allow meddling in the Taiwan... April 20, 2023 Roy Barreras reacted to the postponement of the... April 20, 2023 Green Lighting for ‘World Earth Day’ April 20, 2023 Projects supplying the province of Figuig with solar... April 20, 2023 The spicy photos of Ana Lucia Dominguez, who... April 20, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.