Two hundred days for an MRI in Naples, six months for a gastroscopy in Bari, an eye examination not before February in Turin. From North to South, those with back pain, stomach ache or need for a heart check often find themselves at a crossroads: wait or pay. Journey to Italy on the waiting list, to the country where, as told yesterday by Repubblica, control performance has dropped by 20% compared to 2019, the year before Covid, while the activity