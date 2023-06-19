Home » Public Health offers Nuclear Magnetic Resonance service
News

Public Health offers Nuclear Magnetic Resonance service

by admin
Public Health offers Nuclear Magnetic Resonance service

The Ministry of Health has managed to implement the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) service in several public hospitals in the country, through outsourcing. This service was awarded to the companies CONSORCIO DYRMEC and CONSORCIO MEDICINA PROFESIONAL TECNOLÓGICA, which have modern equipment and trained personnel to perform the tests.

MRI has become a very important diagnostic tool in medicine, as it can detect and visualize problems in the brain, spinal cord, muscles, liver, female reproductive organs, bones, joints, and other organs.

The hospitals benefiting from the MRI service are: the Itauguá National Hospital, the X Health Region – Alto Paraná, the Acosta Ñu Pediatric Hospital, the Trauma Hospital and the VII Health Region – Itapúa. With this advance, it is expected to improve the quality of health care and facilitate access to a more accurate and timely diagnosis for the population.

See also  The railway department takes strict measures to resolutely block the risk of the spread of the epidemic_Prevention and Control

You may also like

7 people fall for drug trafficking in Sucre

At Woldegk: motorcyclist crashes and is seriously injured...

More than 350 newly displaced people in the...

Disney+ at Telekom 12 months for only 3...

The American foreign minister had a 5 and...

Ticket prices for the Nacional vs Millonarios final...

222 hours at the turntables: DJ from Marchtrenk...

Eid-ul-Adha will be on June 28

They dismantle bridge in av. Circunvalar cl 26c...

2023 Sichuan International Fine Wine Expo opens in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy