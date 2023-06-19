Public Health offers Nuclear Magnetic Resonance service

The Ministry of Health has managed to implement the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) service in several public hospitals in the country, through outsourcing. This service was awarded to the companies CONSORCIO DYRMEC and CONSORCIO MEDICINA PROFESIONAL TECNOLÓGICA, which have modern equipment and trained personnel to perform the tests.

MRI has become a very important diagnostic tool in medicine, as it can detect and visualize problems in the brain, spinal cord, muscles, liver, female reproductive organs, bones, joints, and other organs.

The hospitals benefiting from the MRI service are: the Itauguá National Hospital, the X Health Region – Alto Paraná, the Acosta Ñu Pediatric Hospital, the Trauma Hospital and the VII Health Region – Itapúa. With this advance, it is expected to improve the quality of health care and facilitate access to a more accurate and timely diagnosis for the population.

