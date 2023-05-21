Public health system dismisses three doctors for comments on social networks before the tragedy of the Cuscatlán Stadium – Diario La Página

Three doctors from the public health system were removed from their positions tonight, after making “unprofessional” comments on Twitter after the tragedy that occurred at the Cuscatlán Stadium where at least 12 people lost their lives and another hundred were treated online hospitable.

The Minister of Health, Francisco Alabí, regretted the comments expressed by the professionals on the social network, and reiterated the government’s commitment to have a team “with vocation.” But the doctors were not only removed from their positions, but Minister Alabí ordered an investigation by the Higher Council of Public Health (CSSP) to analyze whether they should continue practicing medicine.

“We cannot allow the lives of Salvadorans to be in the hands of people without vocation or commitment, especially in emergencies. The doctor has already been removed from the hospital and from the residence. Likewise, we notify the @CSSP_SV to analyze the competencies to continue practicing medicine and we await a response as soon as possible,” said the official.

The tweet that the doctor posted had the following message: “What a bad day to be on duty… Thanks to the party…”

In another case, Alabí also referred to another doctor who shared the following message on her Twitter account: “Bad day to be on duty.” That tweet was enough to order his dismissal.

“We reiterate, professionals without vocation or commitment to the health of Salvadorans are not necessary in our health system. This resource has also been removed from the hospital and the @CSSP_SV to proceed,” he notified.

Emergency teams treated some 500 people at the stadium, and a hundred of those affected were transferred to hospitals, some were in critical condition.

In the same sense, the director of the Salvadoran Social Security Institute (ISSS), Mónica Ayala Guerrero, also ordered the dismissal of a doctor for making comments similar to the above, which could affect the sensitivity of the victims, relatives, friends and the public. society in general.

A doctor complained on Twitter about the work that came with the tragedy, since, apparently, she expected a more relaxed shift. “Thank you for ruining my shift,” she wrote. Those 5 words cost him his job and probably her scholarship.

“At the ISSS we need people who are committed and empathetic to the pain of others, I will give instructions so that you can immediately retire from your shift, Dr. and we will proceed to review the terms of your scholarship,” said the official.

What happened at the Cuscatlán Stadium tonight caused a dozen deaths and the number could increase, according to reports. The authorities are investigating as a first line, a probable resale of tickets to the quarterfinal match between Alianza and Fas, in addition to determining who or who gave the order to close the gate of the south sector of the stadium, where the deaths occurred.