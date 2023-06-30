Home » Public hearing for public services in Yumbo
The Official Company of Public Services of Yumbo carried out the Public Hearing of Rendition of Accounts, valid for 2022 in the auditorium of the Universidad del Valle and had the participation of members of social control, presidents of Community Action Boards, journalists, and inhabitants of the Bellavista, San Jorge, Puerto Isaacs, Buenos Aires, Hacienda Verde, and Panorama neighborhoods, among others.

During the event, a video was presented with the main achievements and challenges that the Company faced during the 2022 term. In addition, the manager Jairo Alberto González Ospina presented to the attendees the relevant milestones in the aqueduct, sewerage, environmental management services and social management.

One of the most relevant milestones of the 2022 management was the increase in continuity in the aqueduct service by 89%, going from a service every 3 days to a daily service, directly impacting users of stratum 1 and 2 of our Municipality.

Another important achievement is that we changed the face of the Yumbo River, by eliminating 8 collective dumping points, contributing to the decontamination of the Yumbo River. “Now our Yumbo river looks clean, without bad odors and rodents, we improve the quality of life of the inhabitants who live near the sector,” said the manager of ESPY SAESP, Jairo Alberto González Ospina. In addition, thanks to the CVC and the Yumbo Mayor’s Office, the urban WWTP came into operation, where we are currently removing 85% of the contaminant load of the residual water that enters the Plant.

At the end of the Public Accountability Hearing, the manager answered each of the concerns of the community, in addition to explaining the new public policy of the Minimum Vital, which will benefit users of stratum 1.00

Comments

