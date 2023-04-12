There are concerns regarding the social and economic impacts of the project on that island in Cauca.

Within the control and monitoring stage of the environmental license granted to the project called “Gorgona Coast Guard Second Level Station”, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation requested the National Authority for Environmental Licenses – ANLA – the holding an Environmental Public Hearing, in light of the repeated concerns and concerns regarding the social and economic impacts of the project, expressed by various actors in the media and social networks.

The control entity, through the delegate for Environmental and Agrarian Affairs, stated that holding a hearing as an institutional mechanism would allow the citizen participation in environmental decision-making processes, as well as feedback from all stakeholders interested and involved in the construction, operation, abandonment and restoration of the coast guard station on Gorgona Island and complementary works.

In the request, sent to the ANLA director, Rodrigo Negrete, the Public Ministry listed the grounds for this requirement, noting that the National Navy, as the holder of the license, has not continued with the execution of the works, which necessarily implies a delay in the schedule, a circumstance that is linked to the observations in follow-up of the environmental license that have been indicated by that authority.