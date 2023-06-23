“Public institutions do not pay taxes and the poor do”: Rafael Lemus

This Thursday in the Platform program, the economist Rafael Lemus, assured that the Government has modified the legal framework for certain institutions so that they do not pay taxes, on the other hand, poor people must do so.

“In the case of the DOM, it has dedicated itself to carrying out works in different municipalities of the country, the Government has allowed that taxes are not paid for these projects, contractors and suppliers will not pay”revealed.

Lemus indicated that it is not convenient for the country that all investments are made without taxes, since if they do not pay VAT, evasion could occur because the information chain has been broken. The other problem is that as the works do not pay taxes, the Government does not receive income.

“It is not normal for an economy to operate with public institutions without paying taxes, the ideal is equal treatment because the poor do pay taxes, when they go to buy their food, VAT is charged there”Lemus reaffirmed.

