Public Ministry appoints prosecutors who will cover the general elections in Alto Paraná

The prosecutors who will be in charge of covering the general and departmental elections in Alto Paraná have already been appointed.

The Public Ministry appointed the prosecutors who will be in charge of covering the general and departmental elections tomorrow, Sunday, April 30, in Alto Paraná. The designation is given to guarantee transparency in the electoral process in the East of the country.

The deputy prosecutor of Alto Paraná, Jorge Sosa, appointed on Friday afternoon the representatives of the Public Ministry who will be in charge of covering the general elections on Sunday, April 30 in Alto Paraná.

The appointment of these agents of the Public Ministry, in the different localities of Alto Paraná, will seek to guarantee the integrity of the electoral process and must intervene in electoral crimes and punishable acts provided for in the Penal Code that are related to the elections.

For these elections, a total of 520,164 citizens were authorized to vote, distributed in the 21 districts, in 1,319 polling stations. Alto Paraná has a total of 70 polling stations.

The largest voting center is the Dr. José Gaspar Rodríguez de Francia Regional Education Center, in Ciudad del Este, where 23,962 citizens are authorized to vote at 61 polling stations. It is followed, in number of voters, by the Don Carlos Barreto Sarubbi College, in the Ciudad Nueva neighborhood, also in the departmental capital, with 22,259 voters and 57 polling stations.

According to reports, the distribution of the coverage of the polling places has already been coordinated with the respective prosecutors in accordance with the list provided by the Coordination of the Electoral Plan, this in order to avoid duplication in the presence of agents of the Public Ministry in a same place.

designated prosecutors

Ciudad del Este and Minga Guazú will have four agents from the Public Ministry. Tax agent Israel Villalba Ramírez was appointed coordinator, together with tax agents Diana Raquel Gómez, Alcides Giménez Zorrilla and Osvaldo Zaracho.

President Franco, Los Cedrales and Domingo Martínez de Irala will be under the magnifying glass of the prosecutor Juana Emilce Ovelar de Rodríguez.

Hernandarias and Santa Fe will have as custodian the prosecutor Adolfo Santander will be in charge of the general elections of these places.

Miguel Angel Alvarenga Acosta will represent Yguazú, Juan Leon Mallorquin and Juan E. O ́Leary. Meanwhile, Edgar Benitez Delgado will perform duties in Minga Pora, San Alberto, Itakyry and Mbaracayú. Meanwhile, Maria del Carmen Meza Gonzalez will cover Iruña, Naranjal, Raul Peña and Ñacunday.

Finally, Jose Maria Silguero Denis will be in charge of Santa Rita, Tavapy, San Cristóbal and Santa Rosa del Monday.

