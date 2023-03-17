ASP PERSONAL SERVICE CENTER – Public announcement available on the website www.aspfe.it. Expires March 29, 2023





Public notice for the submission of applications for inclusion in the list held by ASP of managing bodies in possession of the requisites for carrying out reception activities for disabled adults in non-accredited residential structures

In implementation of Determination No. 116 of 03/14/2023, the establishment of an open list of residential structures not subject to accreditation that provide reception services for disabled adults was arranged.

The application form and the documentation must be received no later than 10am on Wednesday 29 March 2023exclusively to the certified mail address [email protected] according to the methods indicated in theI notify published on the institutional website www.aspfe.it.

The list will be valid for one year from 01/04/2023 to 31/03/2024. For the entire duration of the notice, the prescribed requisites must be maintained, otherwise the list will be cancelled. The same will be updated every six months with the inclusion of new managers who have submitted regular applications and documentation.

The notice does not provide for rankings or assignment of scores, but is aimed at forming a list for direct assignment of the service pursuant to article 36, paragraph 2 letter b) of Legislative Decree 50/2016 and subsequent amendments

For all the methods of participation, consult the internet pages at the address “www.aspfe.it“, or contact the Asp Ferrara in Via Ripagrande 5 – Ferrara.

(Communication by ASP Ferrara)







