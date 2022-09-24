[Epoch Times, September 23, 2022]Recently, Changshou District of Chongqing and Zhenxiong County of Yunnan issued separate documents saying that centralized isolation places have begun to implement charging management, and Chongqing officials have reported that the local “economic collapse”. Since the outbreak of the epidemic in the mainland, the epidemic prevention policies of local governments have emerged one after another, causing dissatisfaction and complaints from netizens.

According to documents issued by the New Crown Epidemic Prevention Leading Group of Changshou District, Chongqing on Tuesday (20th), local officials have implemented mandatory quarantine charges from Wednesday (21st). Those who are forcibly quarantined at public rental housing quarantine points are charged about 300 yuan a day for room and board. Those who are quarantined in hotels will need to pay for the resulting hotel room and board costs.

In response to an interview with Radio Free Asia, the Changshou District Government Administration Center confirmed the incident and said that there are strict local inspections. But they declined to explain the reason for the mandatory fee rules.

Chongqing officials explained: The economy has collapsed due to large salary cuts for officials

A division-level official in charge of the market in Chongqing, who requested anonymity, told Radio Free Asia that the previously charged quarantine was mainly for people returning from overseas. But now all over the world, there is an overt and covert push for segregation of charges. On the one hand, the government is really out of money, and on the other hand, it wants to deter the flow of people and reduce the pressure of clearing.

“Because they are worried that once a large-scale infection occurs, major local officials may have an accident.” But the official also said that this kind of strict control has indeed reduced the flow of people, but the damage to the economy has become more and more serious.

Taking his own jurisdiction as an example, the official said that in the first half of this year alone, this area, which is located in the central business district of Chongqing, experienced a serious wave of bankruptcy and running away. The direct feedback to the system is that civil servants and public institutions have drastically cut their salaries.

She revealed that many young people and low-level people in her unit are already in a difficult situation. And the situation for most of the bottom-level workers is even more unsustainable.

She said: “The epidemic is very serious now, and the economy is collapsing, because all parts of the country are blocking it. All kinds of information this year have come out, and the information is very ugly. Because I am now in charge of the complaints and reports, and there are a lot of people running away. Very, especially this year, there are many bankruptcies, and all walks of life are running away. It has increased three or four times compared to before the epidemic.”

She also said that the salaries in this system are falling. “I am now at the division level, and the salary has not dropped much. Our senior and sub-department levels have dropped a lot, by two-thirds.”

The official also pointed out that, as managers on the front line, they understand the actual situation, but their suggestions are basically not listened to, and even talking about it with each other will be warned. She believes, “The high-level officials in Chongqing also understand the situation, but they do not dare to offend the people above, so the whole system is full of understanding and pretending to be confused.”

However, the Chongqing Municipal Government and the Municipal Epidemic Prevention Headquarters did not respond to this statement.

Netizens complained: We don’t have to worry about doing business through isolation?

Since the beginning of this year, the CCP has been adopting an extreme “zero policy”. Recently, the CCP has vigorously promoted the normalization of nucleic acid testing. More than 10 cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Taiyuan have implemented measures to normalize nucleic acid testing, resulting in constant secondary disasters.

Regarding the official new approach, some netizens said, “Not only the 18 counties in Yunnan are charged for isolation, but Chongqing, a municipality directly under the Central Government, has also begun to charge. Will this become a model to follow up?” “I’m really short of money.”

“Some people say that the government’s human, material and financial resources are tightening due to the long-term fight against the epidemic, and isolation should be charged. Then I want to ask, three years after the epidemic, the common people actively cooperated with the fight against the epidemic, and money is getting harder and harder to earn, so we shouldn’t worry about it?” Weibo Big V Said, “That’s when I screamed.”

“The centralized isolation point has to charge such a high fee, why not just grab it? If you refuse to pay, you will be handed over to the public security to be held accountable. Wouldn’t it be better to just arrest it and isolate it? … If the relevant parties are not good at preventing the epidemic, let the It is unacceptable for ordinary people to spend money on isolation!”

Weibo big V “Wang vivi Weiwei” said, “Have they all started to introduce ‘mandatory isolation, one-click charging’ packages? Locals don’t want to use this to generate income. It can be seen that the government is out of money, but the people really don’t. Money! … Isolation charges, nucleic acid has an allied army.”

Weibo V “Ye Aimao” said, “Isolation charges 100 to 300 yuan, and I ask netizens in a low voice, is it financially overwhelmed, or do you want to make isolation a business?”

Weibo big V “An Xiaoluo” mocked, “I’m afraid? I’m afraid, what should I do in the future? The kind of family who can’t afford to be taken to isolation, is it going to be hacked all over the place!”

Some netizens believe that the relevant practice has also led officials to turn forced isolation into a tool for cutting leeks and breed corruption.

